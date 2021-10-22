Rassada launches job creation project

PHUKET: Rassada Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has unveiled an infrastructure development project aimed at revitalising the area to support tourism and increase incomes for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By The Phuket News

Friday 22 October 2021, 04:11PM

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The plans were unveiled at a meeting on Wednesday (Oct 20) at the Pago Design Phuket Hotel, presided over by the Rassada OrBorTor Chief Nakarin Yosangrat.

Mr Nakarin was joined at the meeting by Deputy Chief Peerapong Phisitkhunanon and Chief Administration Officer (Palad) Chanthip Yingdamnun, as well as various administrators and representatives from related agencies.

Ms Chanthip highlighted that the third wave of the pandemic in particular had severely affected the overall economic condition in the country specifically in relation to the manufacturing, service and export sectors.

She added that the continuous conditions have created a crisis scenario for those living and working in Phuket, with business owners, employees and the broader general public all greatly affected.

Rassada OrBorTor has therefore created the community infrastructure development project to help revitalise the situation, it was explained.

Among the local job creation sub-projects are:

250 jobs to landscape parts of the area

150 jobs to plant bougainvillea and to decorate selected areas;

450 jobs will be created repairing and dredging public drains;

200 jobs will be in cleaning and garbage collection in public tourist sites;

300 jobs will focus on painting traffic signs and public notices;

100 jobs will be tasked with cultivating various plants, saplings, and ornamental flowers in addition to propagating plants, and tree pruning;

2,500 jobs will focus on renovating and decorating public places and carrying out various tasks that are “beneficial to the development of basic community projects and the support of tourism”.

It is estimated the overall project will last four months and each applicant will be permitted to work approximately 20 days, excluding weekends and public holidays for a daily rate of B336.

Those interested in the work were advised to apply immediately. Following a successful interview, a contract would be issued outlining the tasks and clarifying what the tasks entail which would then be signed by the employee.

Meanwhile, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) President Rewat Areerob today urged local residents to sign up for vocational training courses being organised by the PPAO so they will be upskilled and able to find gainful employment.

Mr Rewat highlighted one vocational training course, in Japanese cooking and baking, which he said would help trainees find work.

“This is a solution to tackle unemployment and provide supplementary occupations to increase family incomes,” Mr Rewat said.

“The project will allow participants to develop their professional skills and create careers for people, to create jobs, and to generate income which can help financially with daily expenses and lead to a better quality of life,” he added.