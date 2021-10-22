BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rassada launches job creation project

Rassada launches job creation project

PHUKET: Rassada Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor) has unveiled an infrastructure development project aimed at revitalising the area to support tourism and increase incomes for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CoronavirusCOVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 22 October 2021, 04:11PM

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

The campaign will create many hundreds of local jobs. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The plans were unveiled at a meeting on Wednesday (Oct 20) at the Pago Design Phuket Hotel, presided over by the Rassada OrBorTor Chief Nakarin Yosangrat.

Mr Nakarin was joined at the meeting by Deputy Chief Peerapong Phisitkhunanon and Chief Administration Officer (Palad) Chanthip Yingdamnun, as well as various administrators and representatives from related agencies.

Ms Chanthip highlighted that the third wave of the pandemic in particular had severely affected the overall economic condition in the country specifically in relation to the manufacturing, service and export sectors.

She added that the continuous conditions have created a crisis scenario for those living and working in Phuket, with business owners, employees and the broader general public all greatly affected.

Rassada OrBorTor has therefore created the community infrastructure development project to help revitalise the situation, it was explained.

Among the local job creation sub-projects are:

Subscribe to The Phuket News
  • 250 jobs to landscape parts of the area
  • 150 jobs to plant bougainvillea and to decorate selected areas;
  • 450 jobs will be created repairing and dredging public drains;
  • 200 jobs will be in cleaning and garbage collection in public tourist sites;
  • 300 jobs will focus on painting traffic signs and public notices;
  • 100 jobs will be tasked with cultivating various plants, saplings, and ornamental flowers in addition to propagating plants, and tree pruning;
  • 2,500 jobs will focus on renovating and decorating public places and carrying out various tasks that are “beneficial to the development of basic community projects and the support of tourism”.

It is estimated the overall project will last four months and each applicant will be permitted to work approximately 20 days, excluding weekends and public holidays for a daily rate of B336.

Those interested in the work were advised to apply immediately. Following a successful interview, a contract would be issued outlining the tasks and clarifying what the tasks entail which would then be signed by the employee.

Meanwhile, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) President Rewat Areerob today urged local residents to sign up for vocational training courses being organised by the PPAO so they will be upskilled and able to find gainful employment.

Mr Rewat highlighted one vocational training course, in Japanese cooking and baking, which he said would help trainees find work.

“This is a solution to tackle unemployment and provide supplementary occupations to increase family incomes,” Mr Rewat said.

“The project will allow participants to develop their professional skills and create careers for people, to create jobs, and to generate income which can help financially with daily expenses and lead to a better quality of life,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Curfew to end in 17 tourist provinces
Phuket local food served in domestic tourism push
Prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin kills woman on set
Jetstar to resume Sydney - Phuket flights in January
Three schemes set to welcome visitors
Moscow to shut non-essential services as COVID cases spike
COVID patients to get coveted jabs
Phuket marks 126 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor: Phuket ready for more tourists, Long-stay health insurance jacked to B3mn |:| October 21
Flights cancelled, schools closed as China fights virus outbreak
Thai researchers develop COVID-19 antigen rapid tests
Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban
Kevin Moss, founder of Phuket Immigration Volunteers, passes away
Trump announces plans to launch new social network ‘TRUTH Social’

 

Phuket community
Three schemes set to welcome visitors

Clear as mud. It seems 'travelers' will be allowed to enter quarantine free from anywhere bu...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

Aaaargh! First it's all countries into 10 provinces, then it's 10 countries arriving anywher...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

Not a single word about that idiot ridiculous CoE certificate....(Read More)

Three schemes set to welcome visitors

A degree of common sense finally beginning to surface especially around insurance - why residents ca...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

More revenues for Thai owned insurance companies, more brown envelopes for Thai officials... More of...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

It’s funny to look at that list, many of this country start a look down again. Because the wave 5 ...(Read More)

Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban

Respectful of ...? An oppressive patriarchy. No thanks....(Read More)

Vaccine certificates available via app

It's too easy to get under the sexpat's skin. Guilt, shame or.. both? ...(Read More)

Long-stay expats mandatory health insurance jacked to B3mn

Why I need an insurance when I can pay myself ?? Amazing to see Thailand showing the human factor...(Read More)

Wan Org Pansa brings alcohol ban

Again, the COVID bans haven't stopped the super-rich operators from openly selling alcohol, why ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Thanyapura
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 