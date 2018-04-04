PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN: Officials and marine animal researchers at Sam Roi Yot National Park relocated 79 turtle eggs found on a public beach in Sam Roi Yot district to a safer place yesterday (Apr 3).

Wednesday 4 April 2018, 09:06AM

Turtle eggs found on a public beach in front of a hotel in Sam Roi Yot district in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Photo: Itthirat Mee Noi Chanthon / Facebook

They were found in front of a hotel by Itthirat Chanthon, 30, an environmental conservationist and volunteer who was patrolling the beach.

According to local villagers, this is the first time in 30 years that turtle eggs have been found on a beach in the area.

Their sand nests were about 80 centimetres wide and 30cm deep. The species of the turtles will not be known until the eggs hatch.

Park chief Rungroj Asavakultarin said this was good news for conservation efforts as the eggs indicated a healthy local marine ecosystem.

He said the officials agreed to move the eggs to a site on Laem Sala Beach in the same district to ensure they hatch safely.

Fences were erected to keep other animals away from the nesting site and guards will be deployed around the clock to keep poachers at bay, he added.

The initial plan was to relocate the eggs to a research centre in Chumphon, but officials decided against it out of concern that mishandling, long hours of travel and hot weather could result in them being damaged.

Mr Rungroj urged the public to notify park officials if they spot turtle eggs or other marine animals so appropriate measures can be taken to protect them.

Early last month, park officials at Koh Si and Koh Mieng in Mu Koh Similan National Park in Phang Nga found 108 endangered green sea turtle eggs and moved them to a safer place.

Meanwhile, officials said last month a turtle hospital will be set up at Phang Nga naval base to treat ill sea turtles and serve as a research centre.

