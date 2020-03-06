Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rapinoe adjusting to life in the spotlight

Rapinoe adjusting to life in the spotlight

FOOTBALL: Megan Rapinoe’s life has changed before her very eyes.

Football
By AFP

Sunday 8 March 2020, 11:00AM

In 2019 Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards at the Women’s World Cup then finished the year by scooping the women’s Ballon D’Or and the FIFA Best Women’s Player awards. Photo: AFP

In 2019 Rapinoe won the Golden Boot and Golden Ball awards at the Women’s World Cup then finished the year by scooping the women’s Ballon D’Or and the FIFA Best Women’s Player awards. Photo: AFP

Eight months after helping the United States win a fourth women’s World Cup crown, Rapinoe is in high demand, on and off the pitch.

The 34-year-old swept the individual prizes at the World Cup, scooping the Golden Boot for top-scorer and the Golden Ball for best player.

She wrapped up 2019 by winning the women’s Ballon D’Or and the FIFA Best Women’s Player awards, an unprecedented clean sweep of honours in a single year.

The openly gay striker has also enhanced her reputation as an unflinching advocate for social justice off the field, whether it is demanding equal pay and conditions for the United States’ women’s team or sparring with President Donald Trump.

She made headlines again last year when she was honoured as one of Glamour magazine’s “Women of the Year”.

Rapinoe used her acceptance speech to draw attention to the cause of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who ignited controversy in 2016 after kneeling during the US national anthem in a protest against racial injustice.

Dramatic changes’

Rapinoe admits her new life as a global sports icon has taken some getting used to.

“It’s changed dramatically,” said Rapinoe of her life since the World Cup. “It’s not in a completely different way, there are just 10 times more of everything.

“It’s been something to get used to, but I do feel I’m getting a better handle on it now.

“It was all a little overwhelming in the Fall if I’m honest.

“I don’t have too many photographers following me around, but the demands on my time are much greater and that is something that I initially struggled with.

“The opportunity for financial success right now is far greater than it was but that means more days on shoots, it means more days been given to other people and it’s less days focusing and committing to the game and my craft.

“You’ve got to roll with it, you can’t get too stressed out about it. I have an amazing team, helping me, not just the US soccer team, but also an agency that looks after the other areas of my business. That helps.”

The midfielder has a plethora of options, and wealth, available to her upon retirement, a scenario which, according to Rapinoe herself, will be analyzed at the end of this summer’s Olympic Games where a second gold medal is the aim.

A footballer first’

“First and foremost, I want to remain a footballer, most definitely,” she told reporters in Florida on the eve of the SheBelieves Cup.

“I’m not looking to retire any time soon. I’m fully focused on the Olympics and making sure I’m prepared for that. After that, we will assess things and see where we go from there.”

Rapinoe says the American women have got used to being the team everyone wants to beat.

“I think we approach every game like that,” Rapinoe said.

“We’re the ones that have the number one on our back, and the big target, but we understand that every team is gunning for us as one of their biggest games of the year.”

Rapinoe and her team-mates are approaching the SheBelieves Cup with the same sort of steely determination that marked their World Cup victory last year.

“It’s two things, once you’re preparing and getting into your season, we don’t really want to give any team anything, ever,” Rapinoe said.

“It’s important for us to not only give a good performance but to get the result that we want, as well.”

Rapinoe started on the bench for Thursday’s (Mar 5) game against England but came on in the 62nd minute to her help team to a 2-0 success. Second-half strikes from Christen Press and Carli Lloyd won the game for the World Cup holders.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tuilagi wants fast start from England against Wales in Six Nations
Phuket Sailor’s Regatta scheduled to go ahead
Watford’s mountain man who came in from the cold
SAT announces plans to counter COVID-19
Mixed bag for Phuket fighters at AMMA meet
Asian World Cup qualifiers face postponement over virus: FIFA
Mane expects Liverpool to end unexpected slump
France resume Grand Slam bid despite Six Nations coronavirus fears
Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled due to coronavirus threat
Unbeaten Thai champ Chayaphon to defend crown in USA in April
Thailand MotoGP rescheduled for Oct 4
India into women’s T20 World Cup final after England washout
Dier storms into stand as Tottenham crash out of FA Cup
Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon to support Phuket’s tourism
All domestic football matches off until April

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

A very good and correct article, stop all this lying from this Government. One beautiful day comes ...(Read More)

TAT clarifies virus ‘risk country’ self-quarantine requirements

Funny TAT in the bend of the road with advice. Not a single word about passengers flying many hours,...(Read More)

Expansion of Patong wastewater treatment plant steams ahead

What I see on photo's is that construction just started. Again use of big words..Steaming ahead....(Read More)

Expansion of Patong wastewater treatment plant steams ahead

Now they need to start the even more important task of eliminating all the illegal wastewater discha...(Read More)

Quarantine ‘recommended’ but enforcement unclear

As a tourist, just avoid Thailand now. You, with some bad luck, just can become a toy in their gluin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

Very true, if these people told me the sun is shining I would have to look out the window to make su...(Read More)

Quarantine ‘recommended’ but enforcement unclear

Quarantine recommended, but enforcement unclear. So far that Thai doing/not doing is clear to me. (...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

..That is now a big thai problem......(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

Thai Officialdom is now professional in lying, denial, refusals, spinning, and talking around the bu...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

Sadly this is typical of the current military government here. Believe everything we tell you and al...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
The LifeCo Phuket
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020

 