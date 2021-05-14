Rapid test abandoned, only vaccinated or tested arrivals to enter Phuket

PHUKET: Rapid antigen tests will no longer be used to determine whether or not people will be allowed to enter Phuket from Sunday (May 16), Phuket Vice Governor Piyawong Choowong has confirmed.

Friday 14 May 2021, 06:18PM

Phuket Vice Governor Piyapong Choowong (centre) confirmed the news today (May 14). Screenshot: PR Phuket

Instead, only people who are fully vaccinated or can prove they tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of arriving will be allowed to enter, he said today after the meeting of the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee at Phuket Provincial Hall (May 14).

“All arrivals must be able to prove that you are fully vaccinated or tested negative within 72 hours because we will not conduct the rapid antigen test for arrivals from May 16,” he said.

“Everyone who wants to come to Phuket must prepare themselves to have one of the two documents, otherwise you will not be allowed to come,” V/Gov Piyawong said.

“At this stage, we have to use more serious measures, as the Governor plans to clean and clear [sic] our province from infected cases,” he explained.

“We are not satisfied with the number of new infected cases, of which we have about 10-20 cases per day. We want zero new infected cases in Phuket as soon as possible. We expect to make it happen within two weeks,” he said.

“The serious measures will be in effect until May 31, about two weeks. Before the end of enforcement, we will have a meeting to review our performance,” he added.

“Please prepare yourself if you want to come to Phuket,” V/Gov Piyapong cautioned.

“If you do not have an urgent thing with necessary reason to do in Phuket, please postpone your plan. We are making sure that all arrivals in Phuket are safe,” he said.

“In Phuket, we do not have a curfew or lockdown, but we just want to reduce the risk of infection from outside and work with people in the province as smoothly as possible,” he concluded.