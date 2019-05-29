THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Rape redefined, penalties toughened

BANGKOK: The Criminal Code has been amended to increase penalties for rapes and indecent assaults, including those recorded on video.

crimeviolencesex
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 29 May 2019, 08:58AM

Activists campaign against sexual violence at the Victory Monument in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Activists campaign against sexual violence at the Victory Monument in Bangkok. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

The Royal Gazette late on Monday (May 27) published the amendments to many sections related to rape and indecent assault in the Criminal Code.

Section 280/1 stipulates a rape or an indecent assault recorded on video for commercial or other illegal purposes, such as blackmail, is subject to one-third harsher punishment – and if such recordings are forwarded to others, the punishment can increase by half. The base punishment is five to 20 years in jail and/or a fine of up to B300,000.

Section 281 revokes any settlement plan with rape victims who are not married to the perpetrator.

Under Sections 285 and 285/2, rapes of parents, siblings, other relatives, those over whom the perpetrator has authority and those who are unable to defend themselves carry one-third greater punishment. The base punishment for those crimes is a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to B400,000.

Under Section 286, offences related to procurement of rape victims carry jail terms of up to life imprisonment and a fine of up to B400,000.

Section 366/1 sets a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine of up to B60,000 against those who insert their sex organs into a corpse's vagina, anus or mouth.

The death penalty remains for rapists who cause the death of their victims.

The legal amendment also defines rape as the insertion of an offender’s sex organ into the vagina, anus or mouth of another person.

The new definition no longer considers using an object to penetrate the victim as rape. That abuse is instead defined as indecent assault, but carries the same punishment as rape.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

CaptainJack69 | 29 May 2019 - 13:12:15 

Rape is rape, it should be clearly defined and punished as such, with ancillary details treated with additional charges. Rape of a sibling? That's incest. Causing the death of their victim? That's 2nd degree murder.

Main problem: rape requires insertion. So a man can't be raped unless it's anal. Rape should be defined as ANY forced intercourse.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Norwegian allegedly raped on Koh Phangan
Seven young men charged with gang rape of girl, 13
11 jailed for gang rape of 14-year-old Phang Nga girl
Australia shutters notorious offshore asylum camp
Phuket Police hunt alleged attempted rapist
Iranian denies kidnapping, raping former Thai girlfriend
Ban threat for alleged Brit teen rape victim
No evidence of Koh Tao rape, say police
Girl, boyfriend wanted for rape of her autistic sister caught
Police to issue official summons for alleged Koh Tao rape victim
Cops probe Koh Tao rape claim
Police probe Brit tourist rape complaint
Man severed employee’s penis to protect wife
Court jails five in sex trafficking case
Myanmar Reuters reporter says he was hooded, deprived of sleep

 

Phuket community
Chalong underpass to open this Friday

Should be very int and see how many hours the tunnel is open before an accident occurs inside the tu...(Read More)

Rape redefined, penalties toughened

Rape is rape, it should be clearly defined and punished as such, with ancillary details treated with...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

Yeah right. And pigs fly. I will believe that when I can actually access those beaches freely. Excus...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

Somebody doesn't know where they are. The photo shows a view of Naiharn Beach taken from the bla...(Read More)

Condo GM responds to Kalim Beach wastewater accusation

So they only did something to stop it because they were caught. Think you will find hundreds of othe...(Read More)

Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach

Red paint? I'm pretty sure there are harmless dyes made for this purpose. Like doing a beach cle...(Read More)

Phuket airport taxi driver charged for stabbing fellow driver after ‘joking’ gets out of hand

"What is the basis of your authority to search vehicles?". Same as check point Sarasin br...(Read More)

Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach

Wow, when are Patong ( south end), Kamala-, Surin-, Bangtao-, Karon-, Kata-, and other beaches going...(Read More)

Patong Mayor tables major conference centre for MICE initiative

Parong has no economical problems. Patong has taxi- and tuktuk problems. RTP problems. Beach problem...(Read More)

Facial recognition leads to fake-passport arrest

Another comment that merely reinforces the voracity of my claim....(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dream Beach Club
Express Carpet and Decor

 