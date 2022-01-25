BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ranieri sacked as Watford manager after just 14 games

Ranieri sacked as Watford manager after just 14 games

FOOTBALL: Watford manager Claudio Ranieri was sacked yesterday (Jan 24) after only 14 games in charge of the Premier League strugglers.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Tuesday 25 January 2022, 10:33AM

It’s the end of the road at Watford for the ’Tinkerman’ Claudio Ranieri. Photo: AFP

It’s the end of the road at Watford for the ’Tinkerman’ Claudio Ranieri. Photo: AFP

Ranieri was hired in October to replace Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard’s dismissal.

But the 70-year-old Italian was unable to improve Watford’s fortunes, with the Hornets taking just seven points during his brief reign.

Just 112 days after his appointment, Ranieri paid the price for Watford’s slump into the relegation zone following last week’s 3-0 defeat against relegation rivals Norwich.

“Watford Football Club confirms the departure of Head Coach Claudio Ranieri,” a club statement said.

Watford are second bottom of the table, two points from safety, after losing seven of their last eight league games.

They are without a victory in nine games in all competitions, their longest winless run since 2013.

Watford’s owners, the Pozzo family, felt they had to act now to give the team a chance as they battle to avoid relegation after last season’s promotion from the Championship.

“The Hornets’ Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity,” the statement said.

“However the Board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the Head Coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status.

“No further club comment will be made until this new appointment is confirmed in due course.”

Ranieri famously won a fairytale Premier League title with Leicester in 2016, but his spells in the English top-tier have been far less successful since then.

At Fulham, he was axed after just 106 days in charge in 2019, with the club eventually relegated from the Premier League after his dismissal.

Ranieri’s Watford reign started ominously after Liverpool thrashed them 5-0 in his first game.

Amid talk of player unrest at his methods, Watford’s 4-1 win against Manchester United in November was Ranieri’s second and final victory with the club.

The former Chelsea boss departed Vicarage Road having lost 11 of his 14 matches.

Thai Residential

Since Javi Gracia’s exit in 2019, Watford have now sacked further five managers.

The Hornets are looking for their 15th manager since the Pozzo family bought the club in 2012.

Watford will hope to have a new manager in place in time for their crucial showdown at fellow strugglers Burnley on Feb 5.

They have been linked with Diego Martinez, a Spaniard who left his job as Granada boss last May.

New deal for Frank

Meanwhile it was better news at Brentford as their boss Thomas Frank signed a new contract running until 2025, the Premier League club announced yesterday.

The 48-year-old Dane, who was previously assistant head coach under Dean Smith, took charge at the London club in October 2018.

He guided them to promotion last season via the Championship play-offs and they are currently 14th in the Premier League table.

Frank said in a video message on Brentford’s official Twitter feed that he felt privileged to “continue this fantastic journey”.

“We created a lot of Brentford history. I’m looking forward to doing my best every single day to try to create some new history with all the fantastic people at the club,” he added.

Frank’s assistant, Brian Riemer, has also signed a new deal.

"They have been integral to the success that we’ve shared over recent seasons, culminating in achieving our shared target of playing in the Premier League," said the club’s director of football, Phil Giles.

"We want to continue to take Brentford forward, to compete with clubs far bigger than us, and to see how far we can progress."

“They have been integral to the success that we’ve shared over recent seasons, culminating in achieving our shared target of playing in the Premier League,” said the club’s director of football, Phil Giles.

“We want to continue to take Brentford forward, to compete with clubs far bigger than us, and to see how far we can progress.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Denmark’s Eriksen starts comeback training with Ajax
Australian Open to allow ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ shirts after backlash
Chelsea too good for Spurs again, Liverpool close on Man City
Relentless Sadom makes it six in Singapore
City held by Saints, Rashford lifts Man Utd into fourth
Asia blast RoW to set up Game 5 decider
Phuket fighter makes MMA history at Lumpinee
Premier League top-four race hots up as Chelsea stumble
Indonesia confirmed as host of Asean Para Games
Thais to compete in Winter Olympics under national flag
Supergirl wins controversial bout against ‘Barbie’
Djokovic bid for tennis history over for now - and perhaps forever
Benitez sacked as Everton manager
Busanan and doubles pair win titles
Man City sink Chelsea to close in on title, Coutinho denies Man Utd

 

Phuket community
Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

Omicron cases are not Delta cases. A world of difference. Omicron is a help to get immunity if we g...(Read More)

Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

With a reported 500 cases a day in Phuket, it is likely taht this extension will be short lived...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Like laws in smart countries dictate, tankers, heavy truck, big busses should have speed limiters an...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

In all corrupt countries the general population remains poor. They should teach that given fact in s...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

Too many people feed corruption especially around all dealings with Immigration Offices some even th...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Drunk drivers driving unregistered & uninsured vehicles on AU roads are covered by compulsory in...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Were both drivers blood alcohol & methamphetamine tested immediately after the crash which woul...(Read More)

Expert says fourth shot ‘not needed yet’

Finally, now also in Thailand the light start shining about over-vaccination nonses, I wrote yester...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

@Pooliekev, please no drama/crocedile tears. A man in posession of full senses drove a tanker at TO ...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

No need to comment on this article. Every person in this country, local and foreign, know how bad th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 