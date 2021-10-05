BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ranieri appointed as Watford manager

Ranieri appointed as Watford manager

FOOTBALL: Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League after being confirmed as Watford’s new manager on Monday (Oct 4).

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Tuesday 5 October 2021, 09:13AM

Ranieri’s greatest triumph came when he masterminded Leicester’s stunning title success five years ago. Photo: AFP

Ranieri’s greatest triumph came when he masterminded Leicester’s stunning title success five years ago. Photo: AFP

Former Chelsea boss Ranieri, who led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, agreed a two-year contract with the Hornets to replace the sacked Xisco Munoz.

“Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club’s new head coach, on a two-year contract,” a statement on the club’s website announced.

“The Italian arrives at Vicarage Road boasting a wealth of experience in charge of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Premier League, Coppa Italia and Copa del Rey titles among his managerial highlights.”

Ranieri, nicknamed the “Tinkerman” due to his penchance to constantly change his team line-up, takes over with Watford in 15th place in the Premier League after earning seven points from their opening seven matches.

The 69-year-old Italian left Sampdoria at the end of last season and had been looking to return to the game since then.

Xisco had led Watford to promotion from the Championship last season, but he was axed on Sunday after only 10 months in charge.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Leeds prompted Watford’s owners, the Pozzo family, to act, with the club claiming a “negative trend” in performances had convinced them to move on from Xisco.

“It’s been a wonderful journey and it concluded in a way that I neither expected or wished for,” Munoz said on Twitter.

Ranieri is Watford’s 13th permanent manager since the Pozzo family took control of the club in 2012 and the 17th new manager in just over 10 years.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

He boasts a wealth of experience, with clubs such as Napoli, Fiorentina, Valencia, Juventus, Roma, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid also on his CV.

Ranieri established Chelsea as a Champions League club during his spell from 2000 to 2004, but he was axed by Roman Abramovich to make way for Jose Mourinho.

His greatest triumph came when he masterminded Leicester’s stunning title success five years ago.

The Foxes were 5,000-1 outsiders and had battled relegation the season before Ranieri arrived in a move that was widely panned by pundits.

Despite Leicester’s incredible success, he was sacked just nine months after the title glory following a poor run that left the club just outside the relegation zone.

Ranieri last worked in the Premier League during a brief stint at Fulham in 2018-19.

He lasted just 106 days at Fulham after being unable to steer them away from relegation trouble.

Watford’s first match with Ranieri in charge will be against Liverpool at Vicarage Road on October 16.

Ranieri will be joined at Watford by Assistant Coaches Paolo Benetti and Carlo Cornacchia, as well as Fitness Coach Carlo Spignoli.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Liverpool and City share spoils in thriller as Watford sack manager
‘Sandbox Swing’ proving a success
Benitez’s flying start silences Everton sceptics
Phuket Sandbox hosts Expat Golf Tournament
Phuket to host Muay Thai World Championships
Qatar to hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix
SAT announces Phuket Invitation 2021
Polking appointed as national coach
Hamilton victorious in Russia but Verstappen the real winner
Thailand to host Asian volleyball club tournaments
New USA golf era sends message in epic Ryder Cup romp
Hamilton wins, heartbreak for Norris in Russian GP downpour
Brentford deny Liverpool in ‘wild ride’ six-goal thriller
Norris on pole in wet and wild Russian qualifying
Usyk ends Joshua’s reign as world heavyweight champion

 

Phuket community
‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

Officials finding it hard to make ends meet without all those usual kickbacks and bribes? No problem...(Read More)

Captured US rape suspect blames drugs for Khon Kaen attack

Drugs do not make you become a rapist / child molester unless you already are one. All the drugs may...(Read More)

Man escapes as car plunges into lake

Going to have to get me one of these amazing amulets that not only save your life when you touch the...(Read More)

Patong still queues for food

I applaude their efforts to help starving people. Sadly at every one of these food handouts I have w...(Read More)

Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs

Is there such a thing as an honest official anywhere in Thailand's government ranks?...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

Nasa is right. It doesn't matter how much money the locals in charge get, they still don't m...(Read More)

Phuket marks 179 new COVID cases, four new deaths

Numbers are BS. Hospitals are refusing to do test. I have family member in state Q and two doing it ...(Read More)

Man escapes as car plunges into lake

I can see nine photos!...(Read More)

‘Tourism transformation fund’ to collect B500 fee per tourist

@CDN, don't compare with USA. My global insurance exclude US in coverage cause of he ridiculous ...(Read More)

Phuket luxury resorts face legal action over illegal land grabs

The old "y'all paid the wrong people' trick ........ ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center

 