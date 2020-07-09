Rangsrid vows to raise Thai golf to world level

GOLF: Rangsrid Luxitanond was elected unopposed as president of the Thailand Golf Association for a seventh term yesterday (July 8).

Golf

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 9 July 2020, 10:09AM

TGA president Rangsrid Luxitanond. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thanks to new rules, he will be in office for another four years with his first six terms each lasting two years.

Rangsrid vowed to take Thai golf to the world level.

“We have won about 420 titles [during his first six terms]. In my seventh term, my aim is to push Thailand to the world level alongside South Korea and Japan,” he said.

“We will send our golfers to compete in as many overseas tournaments as possible.”

He admitted that it has been a difficult time for his players as there is no competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WAAP, AAC cancelled

The 2020 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships (AAC) have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WAAP was scheduled to be played from Oct 7-10 at Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

The championship will now be staged at the same course from Feb 4-7, 2021.

The AAC was set to take place from Oct 29-Nov 1 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. Future championship plans will be announced at a later date.