Rangsrid vows to raise Thai golf to world level

Rangsrid vows to raise Thai golf to world level

GOLF: Rangsrid Luxitanond was elected unopposed as president of the Thailand Golf Association for a seventh term yesterday (July 8).

Golf
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 9 July 2020, 10:09AM

TGA president Rangsrid Luxitanond. Photo: Bangkok Post

TGA president Rangsrid Luxitanond. Photo: Bangkok Post

Thanks to new rules, he will be in office for another four years with his first six terms each lasting two years.

Rangsrid vowed to take Thai golf to the world level.

“We have won about 420 titles [during his first six terms]. In my seventh term, my aim is to push Thailand to the world level alongside South Korea and Japan,” he said.

“We will send our golfers to compete in as many overseas tournaments as possible.”

He admitted that it has been a difficult time for his players as there is no competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Binomo

WAAP, AAC cancelled

The 2020 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) and Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships (AAC) have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WAAP was scheduled to be played from Oct 7-10 at Siam Country Club in Pattaya.

The championship will now be staged at the same course from Feb 4-7, 2021.

The AAC was set to take place from Oct 29-Nov 1 at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia. Future championship plans will be announced at a later date.

Phuket community
No US base in Thailand: Apirat

Who did stir up issues that might create conflict in the region? When press (?) ask questions, just ...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Funny to read how all 'involved' tried to make a great 'Gordian Knot'. At the end o...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Not overcharge Thai tourists, but overcharge foreign tourists 10-20%. Why this different charging/sc...(Read More)

Worried about visa status? Then come and see us, advises Phuket Immigration Chief

Spelling correction: 'Wrack' = 'Wreck'....(Read More)

‘Travel bubbles’ plan tipped to be put on ice

As business men, technicians and foreign medical patients ( sick people) are allowed now into Thaila...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

”Toms88” Right on the beach you wright, well if this it’s a public beach then it’s illegal....(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

@Toms88 - OMG, are you actually trying to tell us that someone who charges 2,500 baht for a plate of...(Read More)

Worried about visa status? Then come and see us, advises Phuket Immigration Chief

I tried booking an appointment and registered, but when I try to log in it asks for a password that ...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

Also it has to be noted that the restaurant is located right on the beach, which is one of the best ...(Read More)

Phuket restaurant in hot water over charging tourists high prices

I am in good position to talk about this because i am living in the room on the top of this restaura...(Read More)

 

