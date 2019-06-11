THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Ramos and Morata on the spot as Spain cruise past Sweden

FOOTBALL: Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Morata both scored penalties as Spain beat Sweden 3-0 on Monday (June 10) to keep their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualifying intact.

Euros
By AFP

Tuesday 11 June 2019, 09:31AM

Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Morata both scored penalties as Spain beat Sweden 3-0 on Monday (June 10) to keep their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualifying intact. Photo: AFP

Sergio Ramos and Alvaro Morata both scored penalties as Spain beat Sweden 3-0 on Monday (June 10) to keep their perfect start to Euro 2020 qualifying intact. Photo: AFP

Spain struggled to break down a determined Sweden defence at the Santiago Bernabeu until Ramos struck in the 64th minute after Sebastian Larsson blocked Marco Asensio’s cross with his hand.

Two late goals in two minutes then gave the score a deceptively comfortable look as Ramos deferred a second spot-kick to Morata, who had won the foul, before Mikel Oyarzabal curled in a third.

Victory means Spain stay top of Group F, now five points clear of second-placed Sweden, with four wins out of four.

Their advantage reflects an impressive return to form after a disappointing performance in the UEFA Nations League, even if the previous three successes came against Norway, Malta and the Faroe Islands.

Luis Enrique has been absent from matches since missing Spain’s win over Malta in March due to a family emergency and he was away from the bench again, leaving his assistant Robert Moreno in charge.

Moreno confirmed on Sunday he has been in constant contact with Luis Enrique, and Ramos has insisted the situation is not affecting the players.

Many have been given a chance to impress, with eight changes from the 4-1 thrashing of the Faroe Islands on Friday taking the number of starters to 24 in the last four games alone.

Only three – Ramos, Isco and Kepa Arrizabalaga – retained their places. Kepa’s third consecutive start suggests he is not just an alternative to Manchester United’s David de Gea but now the side’s preferred goalkeeper.

Sweden’s disciplined defence carried them to the World Cup quarter-finals almost a year ago and Spain only really rattled them for five minutes in the opening half.

Zest Real Estate

The first of a flurry of chances saw Fabian Ruiz’s shot palmed over by Robin Olsen, who then parried away a dipping volley from Dani Parejo.

Ramos’ header also had to be pushed wide and even when Spain had the ball in the net it was crossed off, incorrectly, for offside, after Rodrigo Moreno tapped in Parejo’s cutback.

VAR, not in use until the tournament’s finals, would surely have intervened.

Albin Ekdal was also fortunate not to concede a penalty when he placed both hands on the shoulders of Ramos but referee William Collum was not so tolerant after half-time.

Asensio’s cross was blocked by the outstretched arm of Larsson for a clear spot-kick, this time leaving Ramos to whip right-footed into the bottom corner.

Sweden had not been without chances of their own, Ludwig Augustinsson firing a shot into Ramos before Robin Quaison hit straight at Kepa.

But they capitulated late on as Spain added two in the 85th and 87th minutes. First Morata, on for Asensio, drew a foul from Filip Helander with an aggressive run into the box and, after Ramos deferred, struck the penalty into the corner.

Then, Oyarzabal, who had replaced Rodrigo, darted inside Augustinsson and curled a brilliant shot between Olsen’s hand and the far post to wrap up a hard-earned win.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

FORMULA ONE: Hamilton takes Canada victory after controversial Vettel penalty
Vettel takes first pole of 2019 in Canada
Nadal hands Federer worst Slam loss for 11 years
Women’s World Cup kicks off with interest at a new high
Mercedes goes in for the kill in Canada
Real Madrid agree deal to sign Chelsea’s Hazard
Federer, Nadal to meet in French Open semi-final blockbuster
Pakistan bounce back to beat favourites England in World Cup
Ruiz shocks Joshua to take three heavyweight world titles
’It means so much’ - Liverpool beat Tottenham to win sixth European Cup
Take a chant on me – a very British footballing art
Stokes stars as England thrash South Africa in World Cup opener
Farewell gift: Hazard scores twice as Chelsea win Europa League final
Arsenal and Chelsea ready for Europa League battle in distant Baku
Sandman: The Vietnamese snowboarder training on dunes

 

Phuket community
US Navy ports in Patong after Andaman exercises with French carrier group

"Why no activities with the Phuket Navy League," because Thailand is insignificant, untrus...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

People with a brain would have tried those other numbers provided in the article....(Read More)

King Power wins duty-free rights at Phuket Airport

It’s a bit like waiting to find out who the next PM is going to be...... hmmmm I wonder who will w...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

Waiting for Karon Municipality to follow the example. But since these clever guys even put electri...(Read More)

US Navy ports in Patong after Andaman exercises with French carrier group

Why no activities with the Phuket Navy League?...(Read More)

Main water supply outage in Chalong

This morning when people/pest control firms called PWA 076-319173, the calls were not answered....(Read More)

Phoenix tour boat fails to sell as authorities run up huge storage costs

Anyway, who wants to buy this Phoenix wreck? It never will become sea worthy, and if so, no chinese ...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Patong gets further and further behind about what is attractive for tourists. Just alone the bad sme...(Read More)

Phuket Town officials start clearing footpaths, warn of B2k fines

I just love the spacious clean footpaths and the pedestrian crossings with their own traffic lights ...(Read More)

Taxing times: Excise tax bites hard as Patong businesses suffer

Who wants to be surrounded by aggressive touts pushing ping pong shows? You fight your way past one ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Two-Time World Acrobatic Pizza Champion
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Baan and Beyond
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket

 