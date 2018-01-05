FISHING: Well shiver me timbers maties, sometimes I wonder how the Thai Baht continues to stay as strong as it has over the last turbulent decade of coups, coos, tsunamis, bird flues and all the other destabilising influences I have experienced over the years.

Sunday 7 January 2018, 02:00PM

A ‘Rasta’ excursion in Khao Lak certainly isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Why do I mention this? Well, since I sat down to write this article I have been besieged with power cuts and decided to vent my frustration in my monthly contribution to the island’s edification, as my input intermittently disappears as I forget to “save” my ramblings every few minutes.

I love Thailand and accept I am living in a “third world” country, but what happened to the advantages of having a “first world” pension? Amazing Thailand.

December brought even more Chinese tourists, whose only contribution to our tourist coffers looks to have been cornered by the 7-Eleven organisation and with fewer and fewer Europeans being available to get out on the boats fishing, things have been noticeably tighter for the boats.

Ian from Thai 2 On has advised me he has had his first confirmation for his fishing adventure trips to the “Burma Banks” and awaiting quite a few deposits confirming further trips to this incredible 200 square mile fishing utopia.

As the weather window is limited, anyone interested should get in touch toot-sweet, so let Ian or I know if you would like further details on this top bucket-list fishing destination.

As an added bonus, as Thai 2 On stays in Myanmar for the duration of the contracts, on the first and last trip, clients, if they wish, can get the trip to, or from Myanmar (Burma Banks) at no additional cost, hence it’s a free extra day’s fishing on the way up or down, as normally customers are picked up at the Thai immigration offices as they leave Thailand and transferred to the boat, where a Myanmar “official” (guide) will handle all their entry / exit documents and accompany the boat for the duration.

Last year’s guy was great fun, loved his job and was considerable asset on the boat.

My regular ramblings this month were delayed due to visiting my friends in Khao Lak and joining them on one of their “Rasta” excursions around the peninsula on the pretext of fishing and collecting drift wood.

This is not a trip for the faint hearted as the boat counts its tinnies by the case in relation to passengers and then sends the tender ashore for more. One of my most memorable days out, what I can remember of it. The pictures tell the story!

For a very different day at sea, if you are in the Khao Lak area, Baow’s “ Reggae / Rasta boats are an experience not to be missed, where else, on Christmas Day, can you get a 10 mile long pristine beach, all to yourself?

A happy and prosperous New Year to all, may yer line be tight and yer rod be bent.

Jimmy – fishinginphuket.com