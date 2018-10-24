THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Rama V honoured with formal ceremony

PHUKET: Leading local officials and members of the public turned out at a mass ceremony at Phuket Provincial Hall last night (Oct 23) to honour King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) Memorial Day.

culture
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 October 2018, 12:54PM

The mass ceremony to honour Rama V was held in front of Phuket Provincial Hall last night (Oct 23). Photo: PR Dept

Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana led Vice Governors Prakob Wongmaneerung, Thanyawat Chanpinit and Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and other officials attending the ceremony, which began at 6:30pm.

A candle-lighting ceremony at 7:09pm was followed by 57 seconds of silence observed in honour of Rama V.

“Chulalongkorn Day on Oct 23 remains a public holiday for the nation to remember and honour the great achievements of King Chulalongkorn, who passed away on Oct 23, 1910,” Governor Phakaphong said during his public address.

“King Chulalongkorn achieved many things for the benefit of the Thai people – especially, he abolished slavery and he led our nation to form relations with foreign countries,” he said.

The mass ceremony last night followed Governor Phakaphong leading a formal ceremony in the laying of wreaths and the paying of respects to a statue of the revered King in front of Phuket Provincial Hall at 9:30am yesterday morning.

 

 

