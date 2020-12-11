BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rally chiefs vow to get lese majeste law the chop

Rally chiefs vow to get lese majeste law the chop

THAILAND: Anti-government protest leaders, who are facing charges for allegedly offending the monarchy, yesterday (Dec 10) vowed to drum up public support for their call for the revocation of Section 112 of the Criminal Code, or the lese majeste law.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 11 December 2020, 09:09AM

Anti-government protesters rally at the 14 October 1973 Memorial yesterday (Dec 10) to support a move to end the lese majeste law. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut.

Anti-government protesters rally at the 14 October 1973 Memorial yesterday (Dec 10) to support a move to end the lese majeste law. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut.

In a joint statement read at the 14 October 1973 Memorial, one of the anti-government movement’s three rally sites in Bangkok yesterday, eight protest leaders facing lese majeste charges insisted they would not settle for anything less than the law being repealed.

The protest leaders said they would use every possible channel to achieve their goal as they believe Section 112 presents a legal obstacle to many issues.

They likened Section 112 to “the first stone that needs to be removed”.

Among the eight protest leaders charged with the lese majeste law are Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul.

The protest leaders said in their statement they believe Section 112 is a hindrance to freedom of expression, carries a hefty penalty and is often exploited as a political tool to suppress political opponents.

“Today is Constitution Day and International Human Rights Day. We, students and pro-democracy people, who are being barred by Section 112, are gathering here to call for the revocation of this law,” said Mr Parit.

“Current legal prosecutions [in all lese majeste cases] should be dropped and amnesty be granted to all suspects and those already punished compensated, for the sake of democracy and for Thailand to be able to move forward and reduce political conflicts in society,” he said.

A website dedicated to campaigning against the lese majeste law was also launched yesterday.

Self-exiled Pavin Chachavalpongpun, who is working as a university lecturer in Japan and is wanted on lese majeste charges, addressed the protesters via a video clip.

He said he believed the protesters would eventually win the fight against the government and succeed in pushing for the lese majeste law to be scrapped.

Outside the United Nations Conference Centre on Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue, a separate group of protesters submitted an open letter to the United Nations calling on the international community to pressure the government to revoke Section 112.

The other protest site yesterday was at the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security.

Meanwhile, former Democrat Party MP Warong Dechgitvigrom, who now leads the pro-monarchy Thai Pakdee (Loyal Thais) group, questioned the motive behind the move to get rid of Section 112.

“Do you really think defaming, insulting and threatening someone is something you should do? If you didn’t intend to do anything wrong, why are you afraid [of the lese majeste law]?” he said.

Many countries have enacted laws designed to protect the head of state including Japan and the US, he said.

Also yesterday, Pol Col Worasak Phisitbannakon, chief of Chana Songkhram police station, said police were investigating an explosion that went off about 3am yesterday at the 14 October 1973 Memorial.

It went off hours before the rally there was scheduled to take place. The blast partially damaged a granite staircase and flowerpots, he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Push to repeal lese majeste laws goes to UN? Nightclub responds after raid! || December 11
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced
Bangkok tourists escape serious injury in Mai Khao accident
Phuket ‘Commerce Market’ hoped to spur B500k in spending
Tide turning for Mekong protesters
Phuket officials promise to fight corruption
Phang Nga Governor issues another warning over returnees from COVID risk areas
Thai Airways flight reboot plan delayed
Barcelona’s Griezmann cuts Huawei links over Uighurs surveillance claims
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai cops extort dealer, sell his drugs! Saving face over alleged cop killer? || December 10
Phuket officials push events to support tourism
Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa
Leatherback turtle lays eggs at Khok Kloi
Singapore ‘cruise to nowhere’ cut short after virus case
Veranda plans B1bn project in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

Perfect gift to give for Thailand's Anti-Corruption Day. This place will never change...corrupt...(Read More)

Former Thalang Police Chief has corruption sentence reduced

A corrupt and criminal police Colonel, wow, wow. Instead of reducing his sentence, it should be have...(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Start by having the police stop harassing foreign bike riders for "tea money"....(Read More)

Phuket officials promise to fight corruption

Oh brother...this is a good one. I don't know, but I would guess that most of the people making ...(Read More)

Tide turning for Mekong protesters

The Mekong river should get a international status. All countries were the Mekong river flows throug...(Read More)

Arriving yachts granted 30-day extension for applying for Special Tourist Visa

It's a pity that Thailand can't hold on/throw away her image, but was predictable. The world...(Read More)

Official Phuket Monopoly game to be launched

Another whinger. If it's that bad, why are you here then (if at all). I'm not complaining at...(Read More)

Prosecutors pass buck in ‘Boss’ case

Bear in mind, nonsense for sale are always brought up by Deputies, never by the top man. So, when on...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

It is good/nice that Phuket Officials promote domestic tourism in order to give air to local entrepr...(Read More)

Phuket officials push events to support tourism

wow tourist will be flocking to these exciting events, dream on guys...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
K9 Point
Dan About Thailand
Dewa Phuket Resort
Art-Tec Design
Outrigger Laguna Phuket

 