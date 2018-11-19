CRICKET: Raju’s Cricket Club of Hyderabad ran out as deserved Cup winners at the Siam International Cricket 7s at the Gymkhana Club in Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand to round off a brilliant performance over three days.

Monday 19 November 2018, 02:54PM

Raju’s Cricket Club of Hyderabad ran out as deserved Cup winners at the Siam International Cricket 7s. Photo: Supplied

The champions put on a brilliant display of bowling and fielding to restrict runners-up, fellow Indian side, Airlinks Pelicans of New Delhi, to 74-2 from their 5 overs, before Praneeth Kumar retired on 30 to be judged as man of the match by the standing umpires as his side won with five balls remaining.

Raju’s Cricket Club had earlier defeated Rhinos City Academy in the semi-final, with Airlinks Pelicans seeing off the challenge of Salford Hawks.

The 50th Anniversary Tournament was contested between twelve sides, with Finals Day seeing teams split into the Cup, Bowl and Plate to see who would collect the trophies at the end of play.

The second tier Bowl competition was won by BCC Devibas of Kathmandu, Nepal who secured a 24 run win after posting 72-2 against the Lanka Lions of Singapore, as Nilantha Wijekoon took the man of the match award with a score of 25. Devibas had reached the final by defeating ADF Tigers, while the Lions overcame Shanghai Hot Dogs in their last four encounter.

The Plate was an all CBB CC encounter. The club playing in their headquarter city for the first time saw the CBB SC’s overtake the CBB SK’s total of 47-2 with an over to spare. Trevor Langworth of the winning side was man of the match with bowling figures of 1 for 4.

Finals Day had begun with the round robin stage of the Plate, with Mark Burns of the ACST All Stars taking a hat trick in the first over of the day. Phuket Cricket Group’s victory over the All Stars wasn’t enough to force their way into the final. The Lions secured their place in the top tier by courtesy of a win against Rhinos.

The adjudication panel decreed that Taranjit Singh of Raju’s Cricket Club received the Player of the Tournament Award for his contribution over the three days of cricket, which included 127 runs from 6 innings at a strike rate of 363.

Monies collected for the designated charity, the Chiang Mai Schools Cricket Alliance, raised an estimated B120,000, as Chairman Martin Papworth thanked the assembled crowd for their kind generosity.

The presentation ceremony followed play at the ground before those remaining in the city heading to the Crazy German Bar to contemplate on a fantastic event and to party!

ACST Chairman, Michael ‘Cat’ Maher, who picked up the Spirit of Cricket Award, was an emotional and contented man following the presentations, which took place at the ground following play. "My fellow director Bradley Tarr and myself never dreamt of reaching 50 Tournaments when we met in a Perth bar back in 2000 with a rough outline of an idea, but to do so makes me extremely proud.

“I’d like to thank anyone who has played their part over the years to bring so many wonderful friendships together. I also offer huge thanks this week to everyone at our hosts Lanna CC and hope that the Chiang Mai Schools Cricket Alliance continues to thrive. In closing I thank our valued major sponsors, The Tourism Authority of Thailand, The Duangtawan Hotel, The Imperial Mae Ping Hotel and Rightway Airlinks as well as any others who’ve supported the ACST.”

The next ACST event will be the Phuket Cricket Week in April 2019, containing the Phuket International Cricket 6s and the Thalang International Cricket 7’s. For further details, please contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com, or by telephone on +61 407 385 481. www.cricketsixes.com www.siamsevens.com

