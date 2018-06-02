FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Rajevac to give youth a shot at Dragons

FOOTBALL: Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac said yesterday (June 1) that he would give chances to rising stars to play against China in a warm-up match at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium today (June 2).

FootballBangkok Post

Saturday 2 June 2018, 10:18AM

Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac said yesterday (June 1) that he would give chances to rising stars to play against China in a warm-up match at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium today (June 2). Photo: via Bangkok Post

Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac said yesterday (June 1) that he would give chances to rising stars to play against China in a warm-up match at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium today (June 2). Photo: via Bangkok Post

The match kicks off at 6:30pm and will be shown live on Thai Rath TV (32).

Serbia’s Rajevac should know something about Chinese football as he once coached Beijing Guoan.

China are coached by Italian Marcello Lippi who guided his country to victory in the 2006 World Cup and Rajevac said it’s an honour to face a world-class coach.

“China are one of the leading teams in Asia and have one of the best coaches in the world in Marcello Lippi,” Rajevac told a press conference.

“I worked at Beijing Guoan for three years. During that time China reached the World Cup finals for the first time at the 2002 tournament. They are now going in the right direction with academies to create young stars.

“I also give importance to young players. I always give chances to young players and we will see several young stars play against China to prove themselves.”

The War Elephants beat China 5-1 in a warm-up game in Hefei in 2013 in one of the country’s most impressive wins.

But Thailand midfielder Thitiphan Puangjan told yesterday’s press conference that things have changed greatly since that match.

“We have a number of newcomers and they all try to show their potential during training to get a spot in the starting line-up,” he said.

Thailand’s first 11 are likely to feature overseas-based players – striker Teerasil Dangda, midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin and goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan.

QSI International School Phuket

Lippi said his team were well-prepared for the match after beating Myanmar 1-0 in a recent warm-up game.

“A couple of players got injured during the match against Myanmar. I have called up young players to the team and they have shown progress.”

China captain Zheng Zi will make his 100th appearance for the Dragons, Lippi said.

Guangzhou Evergrande’s Zheng said: “It will be my 100th match for China and I will do my best.

“This is an important period for Chinese football as we are trying to build a new team.”

The 73rd-ranked East Asians and No.122 Thailand have both won twice in their last five meetings with China winning their last encounter 3-0 in 2014.

Earlier, Thailand defender Manuel Bihr said the War Elephants were looking forward to meeting the Chinese and their coach Lippi.

“The Thai national team is now at a high standard. Our coach is very experienced. And there are players returning from Japan [Teerasil and Chanathip] and Belgium [Kawin]. So I think we can win against the Chinese,” he said.

“Lippi is a great coach and I respect him. So I look forward to meeting with China and see what he can do,” added the Thai defender.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Belgium pip England to top spot as Japan sneak into World Cup last 16
Germany crash out of World Cup at group stage in seismic shock
Argentina save World Cup hopes with last-gasp goal
VAR drama as Portugal and Spain reach World Cup last 16
Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage
Sex, drugs and... football
Germany rescue World Cup hope with dramatic Kroos winner
World Cup gambling operation busted in Rawai
Neymar, Coutinho strike late to put Brazil bid back on track
Argentina staring at World Cup exit after Croatia humbling
Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase
Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16
Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama
Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cup
Messi misery as Iceland hold Argentina, France down Australia

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Kantok Restaurant
My Physio By Kanitta
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Chattha
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lofty Phuket

 