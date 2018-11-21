FOOTBALL: Thailand face the Philippines in a top-of-the-table clash in Group B of the AFF Suzuki Cup today (Nov 21) with the winners earning a place in the semi-finals.

Football

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 21 November 2018, 10:39AM

The Philippines coach Sven-Goran Eriksson (left) shakes hands with Thailand boss Milovan Rajevac at a press conference yesterday (Nov 21). Photo: via Bangkok Post

The match in Bacolod kicks off at 6:30pm Thai time and will be shown live on Channel 7.

In today’s other Group B game, Singapore take on Timor Leste at the same time.

Defending champions Thailand and the Philippines each have six points from two matches.

Singapore and Indonesia each have three points while Timor Leste are still looking for their first point.

The top two teams of Group A and Group B advance to the semi-finals of the Southeast Asian championship.

Both Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac and Philippines boss Sven-Goran Eriksson are confident of getting a result from this important match.

“It’s definitely an important match for both teams as the team that wins make it to the semi-finals,” Rajevac told a press conference yesterday (Nov 20).

“We’re expecting a tough match and we will be preparing well for this match.”

The Serb added: “Eriksson is a great coach. We are both experienced coaches and we know the importance of this match.

“I know his tactics and we have plans for this match. It will be an exciting game and we hope to get a good result.”

In the first two games of the 2018 edition of the Asean championship, Thailand thrashed Timor Leste 7-0 and defeated Indonesia 4-2 in Bangkok on both occasions.

On the other hand, the Philippines edged past Singapore 1-0 in Bacolod and could only beat Timor Leste 3-2 in Kuala Lumpur.

The Thais, winners of the last two editions of the competition, have not lost in 16 meetings with the Filipinos in the last 46 years.

The two sides have met eight times in the Southeast Asian championship with the Thais winning seven.

A goalless draw in the first leg of the 2014 semi-finals in Manila was the Azkals’ best result against the War Elephants in recent years.

But Rajevac said the previous results mean nothing.

“It does not mean that we are better than the Philippines. Indeed, the Philippines have improved a lot and they have qualified for the Asian Cup,” the Serb said.

Former England manager Eriksson was appointed coach of the Philippines before the 2018 tournament began earlier this month and quickly made his presence felt with two wins in his first two games with the Southeast Asian country.

The much-travelled Swede, who has coached Lazio, Manchester City and Leicester City, should know something about Thai football as he was the technical director at Thai club BEC Tero Sasana a few years ago.

“It will be a big game for both teams. Thailand are favourites to win the group but we hope we can change that tomorrow,” said Eriksson.

“If we play good football, we have a good chance. We have to be positive. I’m confident that the players are focused for the big game.”

