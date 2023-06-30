Rajabhat launches student work project

PHUKET: Phuket Rajabhat University (PKRU) has launched its project to have students work part time so they can earn extra income and gain workplace experience. The project also aims to help alleviate the labour shortage in Phuket.

PKRU Vice President Dr Boonsupha Tanthay together with Dr Kritsada Tansakul, former President of Thai Hotels Association Southern Chapter and now Vice President of PKRU’s Board of Business Promotion, presided over the project launch at the Pearl Hotel in Phuket Town yesterday (June 29).

Present at the event was Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew along with owners and operators of various professional fields in Phuket, including hotel operators and real estate agents, among other companies.

Dr Kritsada explained that PKRU has had a student work experience programme since 2014.

“But now is more important than ever, to help students’ boost incomes for their family households and to help businesses suffering a shortage of labour,” he said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed yesterday between PKRU and the Phuket Provincial Employment Office and other key players to facilitate the project.

A key issue is that students are to work part time, outside class hours.

“The project will drive the development of students to have real work experience, so they can practise patience, instil a sense of responsibility and develop self-discipline so they can grow into a valuable human resource in the future,” Dr Kritsada said.

Suphattra Jaruariyanon, Managing Director of the Nap Patong hotel, also praised the project.

“The project will have a positive effect on both students and business operators, as businesses in all sectors, especially hotel and related businesses, currently have a high demand for labour, especially for positions such as receptionists, food and beverage service staff and housekeepers,” she said.

“We are ready to welcome students looking for work outside of school hours. They will provide an important labour force that will help drive the economy in the area,” she said.

“And they will help provide a short-term solution to the labour shortage of Phuket. This will help develop students to have real work experience and increase their potential while studying, and they can truly become a quality human resource after graduation,” Ms Suphattra said.