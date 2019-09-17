Rajabhat blood drive gives stocks a 659k cc shot in the arm

PHUKET: More than 2,000 people who took part in a mass blood-donation drive at Phuket Rajabhat University over the weekend together donated a total of 659,200cc of blood to be used for emergencies and other uses, including the upcoming Phuket Vegetarian Festival.

Tuesday 17 September 2019

The blood-donation drive held at Phuket Rajabhat University saw more than 2,000 people take part, donating 659,200cc of much-needed blood. Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

The Phuket Regional Blood Center confirmed that a total of 2,281 donors took part in the blood drive, donating 1,648 units of bloods over three days from Friday through Sunday (Sept 13-15).

The campaign was co-ordinated by the Phuket Rajabhat University’s Division of Student Development under the name “Sharing love by blood donation”.

More than 1,000 students took part, donating more than 400,000cc of blood, said University President Asst Prof Hiran Prasankan.

“That blood can help a lot of people,” he said.

“The activity was a cooperation between Phuket Rajabhat University and the Phuket Regional Blood Center to honor to Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn,” Asst Prof Hiran explained.

“Our university pays much attention to activities to serve the local community. We hope to make quality citizens who are responsible for their local area. Additionally, the blood centre also needs spare blood for unexpected situations,” he added.

Vathu Ouoad of the Phuket Regional Blood Center told The Phuket News that the extra blood stocks is much needed.

“The aim of this particular donation drive was to increase our blood stocks for use during the university break,” Ms Vathu said.

“The blood will also be used for the coming Vegetarian Festival (when spirit mediums often need blood transfusions) and the school holidays in September and October,” Ms Vathu added.