Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Raising B1.55 Mn for charity! [VIDEO]

Raising B1.55 Mn for charity! [VIDEO]

A litany of events at Laguna Phuket has brought praise upon the resort destination.


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 9 October 2019, 06:25PM

From the Inaugural Swing for Good Inaugural Children's First Charity event to Banyan Tree Phuket's 25th Anniversary, a Battle of the Chefs event and charity football match with Toon Bodyslam, it was a week to remember, all helping raise B1.55 Mn for charity

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Unleashed: What are the most aggressive dog breeds?
Destination: The real Siam – Thailand’s Central Gulf Coast shines bright
Musical Magic: Inside the mind of Phuket pianist Ivan Sharapov
Up on The 9th Floor: A lofty location with classic cooking that hits the heights
Our climate of change: Students roll up their sleeves for UWC Day community projects
Artists announce exhibition at Mom Tri’s Wok Gallery Kitchen
Youth leaders join Trash Hero in Patong Beach clean-up as part of US-Asean Summit
Setting the scene for the next season of theatre in Phuket
The core business of education?
Community in action: The merits of the Sufficiency Economy philosophy: Part 2
A tale of one girl and her yeti in adorable yet poignant flick Abominable
Blazing Saddles: Brainy bicycling
Jellyfish thrive in the man-made disruption of the oceans
Cafe Society: Coffee the old-fashioned way at Buppay
Going green: 15 ways to reduce your carbon footprint

 

Phuket community
Police hunt aircon thief, female underwear left at scene

Wow,what a great story ! Phuket must be a real boring place if there is nothing better to report abo...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

And DeK, now, how about the 6 elephant reports in the thai press many days? Can you explain that? Ju...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

"..the usual country cultural approach.."Another contemptuous and generalizing comment fro...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

Funny Dek,my response to some comment wasn't published too.That's indeed pathetic! As comme...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

I have learned that whether I'm walking or driving, you constantly have to be looking both ways ...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Chinese have no sense of danger when it comes to roads. Most are online & walk over roundabouts ...(Read More)

Drone spots 5 more dead elephants at Khao Yai waterfall

Bravo Thailand!!...(Read More)

Chinese woman, 60, struck down by motorbike on busy Wiset Rd

Which side on the road the Motorbike was driving? Thanks for NO answer!...(Read More)

Park rescuing 2 jumbos after 6 fall from waterfall

Not fake but outdated news ! Nothing to do with your stupid talk about"usual country cultural ...(Read More)

Testing Faith: Phuket Vegetarian Festival facing fall in tourism appeal

Thanks to some editor for showing his point of view when it comes to freedom of speech.Great censors...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique