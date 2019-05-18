The Meteorological Department made the announcement on Friday, although some parts of the country have been experiencing cloudy skies and intermittent showers this week. The rainy season typically lasts until mid-October, except for areas along the southern coast on the Gulf of Thailand where it can end up to four months later.
The weather agency said light rain could be expected between late June and mid-July, leading to the possibility of insufficient water for farmers outside irrigation zones.
But the scarcity will be alleviated by stronger downpours that typically take place in August and September, it said. These bring an added risk of water run-off and flash floods.
Forecaster Prapaporn Wongsaming said in the daily summary that high temperatures continued on Friday and Saturday during the last phase of summer. Lampang and Mae Hong Son were the hottest provinces in the country, reaching 39C.
