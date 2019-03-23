THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Rains to come late this year: Phuket Met

PHUKET: The Phuket branch of the Thai Meteorological Department (Phuket Met) has warned that the annual rains that usually arrive with the southwest monsoon may be late this year due to the El Nino global weather pattern.

weather
By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 March 2019, 11:13AM

The avergae rainfall and temnperatures for Phuet from 1981-2010. Image: TMD

The avergae rainfall and temnperatures for Phuet from 1981-2010. Image: TMD

“The southwest monsoon usually begins sometime between mid- to late April or early May, depending on the year, but this year we expect the rains to come late,” Sorot Sawatdiraksa, a meteorologist at the Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast), based at Phuket International Airport, told The Phuket News.

“This year El Nino is not so strong, already making the amount of rainfall we have had this year less than in the past few years,” Mr Sorot said.

“In past years, normally the first of the rains come in April, but this year it will not. It is more likely to come later, at the end of April or May,” he added.

QSI International School Phuket

The past two months have been especially dry compared with recent past years, with the Phuket Met recording a total of 7mm of rainfall in Phuket Town and 7.1mm at the airport.

“The water issue must be considered by the Phuket Governor and other officials. They will hold meeting about this on Monday (Mar 25),” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Preparations made to tackle drought
Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket
National PWA Governor visits Phuket over failing water supply
Private company provides water for free as Cherng Talay reservoir runs dry
Phuket, Andaman coast issued ‘Summer Storm Warning’
Chiang Mai air pollution worst in the world
Resorts start rolling in own water tankers as Phuket dry spell continues
Emergency water supplies deployed in Koh Kaew
Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Phuket City Municipality issues second water rationing warning, urges residents to conserve water
Phuket Town Mayor announces water-restriction plans ‘in case of drought’
Disaster officials issue fire warning as small wildfires break out
Phuket Opinion: That sinking feeling
‘Don’t panic, we have enough water,’ Phuket Governor promises
Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

 

Phuket community
Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

So they picked up 92.5 kilos of garbage and put it in about 100 large plastic bags....They also have...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"Use Firefox to search, Google blocks access" this should NOT be allowed... only a derange...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

"We now have free emergency water for residents," and so it bloody well should be. "...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

One can only but laugh at Proff k....(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

Sigh, I go cycling every day and every day I see water being wasted, often by the city! Yesterday a...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn without water

Unbelievable. The city is installing electricity infrastructure and apologised for the disruption, ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

and when they do clean up, the clowns still complain....(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Mental issues under the Mental Health Act are decided on expert medical evdience not precedent, ther...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

Do the thai pilots already have Boeing 737 Max flight simulator training in usa? The Indonesian and ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

Is it not strange not keeping thai beaches daily clean, a normal thing, but just once in a while don...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
Sunday Brunch Club
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 