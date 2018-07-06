FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Rainfall threat forces cave exit plan rethink

CHIANG RAI: The threat of rainfall is forcing rescue teams to revise an exit plan for the 12 young footballers and their coach who may have to be brought out of the partially flooded Tham Luang cave before their physical condition is fully restored.

Friday 6 July 2018, 08:29AM

Soldiers and volunteers at the mouth of Tham Luang cave are working under intense deadlines to rescue the trapped football team and their coach. Photo: AFP

At this stage how and when the trapped “Moo Pa” (Wild Boar) team, as it is known, will be extracted from the cave complex in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district remains a challenge.

One possibility is to keep the water level in the cave low by pumping the water out so the 13 people who are nursing themselves back to health can dive out safely when they are ready.

However, rescue operations commander Narongsak Osotthanakorn admitted yesterday (July 5) that the rescue teams do not have time on their side and they are concerned about weather conditions.

More rain is forecast next week which can complicate the extraction. He said the rescue teams are worried about the water level in the cave and make calculations to determine the risk if more rain comes down and raises it further.

The tricky point in the cave is a narrow passage called Sam Yak. According to Mr Narongsak, rescue teams are assessing how many days they have to pump the water out until the water level at Sam Yak falls to a manageable level and how many hours they will have if they cannot maintain the water level.

“We can’t risk the cave being flooded,” Mr Narongsak said.

“We need to have a plan if we want to bring them out before their physical health is back 100%. We do have a plan and if it all fits, we will proceed. The medical teams and the diver teams will determine things,” he said.

The group is being looked after by the medical teams and the navy divers who are teaching them how to use diving gear.

Earlier, Mr Narongsak said the group would be extracted when they were 100% physically fit. He said draining water outside the cave remains the core mission and the boys and their coach are in good spirits.

He said it would take time before the boys can talk to their waiting families while telephone lines are being fed into the cave, noting that it takes about 11 hours to get in and out of Nern Nom Sao, the spot where they are taking shelter.

While the 13 people will be taught how to dive, other rescue teams are searching for openings from the cave ceiling that can be used to extract the group.

According to AFP, rescuers who reached the group of children trapped in the cave say finding them was the easy part; getting the youngsters out safely will be the real challenge.

The path back to the entrance is long, cramped and at least partially submerged.

It is possible some of the boys cannot swim, and all have been weakened by 12 nights underground.

Japanese engineers have helped rig up a pumping system that is reducing water levels by one centimetre every hour.

Read original story here.

 

 

Phuket community
Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

Please Sleeping Woman Mountain, birth these boys. It is all rather vaginal. One recent V/Tweet of ...(Read More)

‘Central Patong’ project rises in Phuket

That's progress for you. With the investments being made by this company, it might pay to invest...(Read More)

Tham Luang children found safe!

Am I the only one who's noticed Stanton and Volanthen, the two British cave divers have not ye...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

The warning sign I saw stated July as the cutoff date. They entered June 23. I hope the Guv is NOT t...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

I was on the Patong- Kamala coast road at 6 pm last night, conditions looked to be about a category ...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

Where is the big smile now ? He tells every Amassades and Consulates that everything is very safe in...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

What a tragic waste of life. Should make for an uncomfortable conversation with the chinese consulat...(Read More)

Thailand cave rescue: What now for the boys?

"It should have read "1 week after the boys went in."" of course it should have,...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

The Thursday European midnight news programs ( 5 Am thai time on Friday)show videos/photos of 2 caps...(Read More)

First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing

There was a bad weather warning on Wednesday, the captains of these boats should be charged with mur...(Read More)

 

