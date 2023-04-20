British International School, Phuket
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rain will clear the haze, says Phuket official

Rain will clear the haze, says Phuket official

PHUKET: As local Phuket officials continue their campaign to assure island residents and tourists that the air quality in Phuket is fine, Wiroj Lewchareonsap, Director of the Southern Western Meteorological Center based at Phuket airport, has come forward to say that the air “will get better” as the rains start to return.

weatherpollutionhealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 April 2023, 10:33AM

Mr Wiroj. Photo: PR Phuket

Mr Wiroj. Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Mr Wiroj admitted that the AQI (air quality index) “was higher”, but noted that it was “expected to return to normal soon”, said an official report posted on Tuesday night (Apr 18).

According to Mr Wiroj, the Pollution Control Department readings marked that the air quality was still in the range of “normal criteria”.

“Although in the past some areas of Phuket have been covered with smog, resulting in hot weather and haze during the day,” he said.

“The dust value is in the ‘medium quality criteria’, in the yellow scale. This is caused by the weather in the transition period from the dry season to the rainy season, causing a dry hazy appearance,” he said, repeating teh government’s explanation without offering any further details.

“After this, the weather in Phuket will be better accordingly. It can be clearly seen at this stage that the appearance of rain clouds has already occurred in many areas. And after this there will be more rain cloud formation every day. Although the amount of distribution is not much but enough to start to rain which will make the dust less,” he said.

“The southern part of the west coast, including Phuket, will start to enter its rainy season around mid-May. But after April 20, it will start to rain in some areas and there will be quite a lot of rain,” Mr Wiroj continued.

“From May 15 on, the amount of rain will reach normal standards. In two to three days the weather conditions and the smog situation in the Phuket area will get better respectively,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Smog coming from the North, says PSU professor
Haze not affecting tourism, says hotelier
Tourism fee to take effect by September
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ‘Yellow cards’ issues by Phuket Immigration, Speeding tour boats, Rising electric bill || April 19
Speeding tour boats continue to ignore safety laws
Phuket Immigration issues ‘yellow cards’ to Thai landlords
Argentine court confirms 8 to face trial over Maradona death
Phuket forecasts 60% post-Songkran hotel occupancy
Water reserves holding strong
Nationwide Songkran ‘Seven Days’ sees 264 deaths
PM grilled on power bills
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Songkran 2023, Smog in Phuket, Island police deny inaction at pub || April 18
G7 vows ‘severe costs’ for those helping Russia in Ukraine
Phuket closes Songkran ‘Seven Days’ campaign with five dead
American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration issues ‘yellow cards’ to Thai landlords

I heard when a Thai gets a red card they punish him with a paid inactive posting ( holiday). Lovely ...(Read More)

Phuket condo market still needs time to recover

The local water authorities just bla-bla. The have not the slightest idea what is forthcoming weathe...(Read More)

Nationwide Songkran ‘Seven Days’ sees 264 deaths

Considering the last 3 years Songkran was cancelled because of Covid, stating that the number of inj...(Read More)

PM grilled on power bills

'Don't worry. I'll see to it myself.' Hahahahahahaha. Yeah, right......(Read More)

Speeding tour boats continue to ignore safety laws

ColRegs only work with people who have function brains that actually care about doing the right thin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration issues ‘yellow cards’ to Thai landlords

Sick to death of this anti foreigner rhetoric. When in Thailand do what Thais do. Lie, cheat, steal,...(Read More)

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

You are right, Prab. Now waiting for a professional jounalist ( with working permit, of course) who ...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

....Fishing during periods of storm warnings is asking for problems. And we read here what 'prob...(Read More)

Huge storms wreck properties as search for capsized trawlers continues

I don't see the connection coastline and lack of 'seamanship' of Thai. ( just read for e...(Read More)

American stomped at Phuket pub, police deny inaction

I believe Kurt is correct. Many years ago my company would send me to Thailand every two months. I w...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Pro Property Partners

 