Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

PHUKET: Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul has urged motorists using Patong Hill to exercise caution as heavy rains have made the road over the hill slippery. His warning came as he inspected the site for safety with heavy rains soaking the soil at the landslide site.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 November 2022, 02:39PM

Officials so far have deemed the site safe enough for traffic to continue over the hill, with motorbikes only allowed up the hill from Kathu to Patong, and motorbikes and “small vehicles” ‒ cars, pickups and passenger vans ‒ allowed down the hill from Patong to Kathu.

Heavy downpours this morning caused minor flooding across many major roads across the island, resulting in traffic delays. The road from Chalong over Kata Hill suffered long delays with only one lane open westbound while works to repair that road from its collapse two years ago continues.

The road over Kata Hill is one of the two alternative routes to reach Patong by road instead of travelling over Patong Hill. The only other alternative available route is through Kamala, which now suffers consistent traffic delays as vehicles make their way from the airport to Patong.

Rain has slowed progress in the repairs over Patong Hill, officials reported yesterday (Nov 21). The work to reinforce the embankment of the landslide is continuing, but is being hampered by the rain, officials reported.

One report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) said that progress continuing opening the uphill lane over the hill to small vehicles may happen “within two to three days”.

However, a later report by the Phuket Info Center cited officials saying opening the uphill lane to small vehicles was not likely for “two to three weeks”.

More isolated heavy downpours are expected through to at least Thursday, with a weather warning in effect for all along the Andaman Coast.