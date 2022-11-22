333 at the beach
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

PHUKET: Kathu District Chief Siwat Rawarangkul has urged motorists using Patong Hill to exercise caution as heavy rains have made the road over the hill slippery. His warning came as he inspected the site for safety with heavy rains soaking the soil at the landslide site.

transportSafety
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 22 November 2022, 02:39PM

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Photo: Phuket Info Center

Rain today caused minor flooding across roads. Photo: Seusat Munkong via Phuket Info Center

Rain today caused minor flooding across roads. Photo: Seusat Munkong via Phuket Info Center

Rain today caused minor flooding across roads. Photo: Seusat Munkong via Phuket Info Center

Rain today caused minor flooding across roads. Photo: Seusat Munkong via Phuket Info Center

Rain today caused minor flooding across roads. Photo: Seusat Munkong via Phuket Info Center

Rain today caused minor flooding across roads. Photo: Seusat Munkong via Phuket Info Center

Traffic over Kata Hill. Photo: Chalong 613 with Network 60 Wor.4 / Phuket Info Center

Traffic over Kata Hill. Photo: Chalong 613 with Network 60 Wor.4 / Phuket Info Center

Traffic over Kata Hill. Photo: Chalong 613 with Network 60 Wor.4 / Phuket Info Center

Traffic over Kata Hill. Photo: Chalong 613 with Network 60 Wor.4 / Phuket Info Center

Traffic over Kata Hill. Photo: Chalong 613 with Network 60 Wor.4 / Phuket Info Center

Traffic over Kata Hill. Photo: Chalong 613 with Network 60 Wor.4 / Phuket Info Center

Traffic over Kata Hill. Photo: Chalong 613 with Network 60 Wor.4 / Phuket Info Center

Traffic over Kata Hill. Photo: Chalong 613 with Network 60 Wor.4 / Phuket Info Center

More rain is coming. Image: PhuketMet

More rain is coming. Image: PhuketMet

« »

Officials so far have deemed the site safe enough for traffic to continue over the hill, with motorbikes only allowed up the hill from Kathu to Patong, and motorbikes and “small vehicles” ‒ cars, pickups and passenger vans ‒ allowed down the hill from Patong to Kathu.

Heavy downpours this morning caused minor flooding across many major roads across the island, resulting in traffic delays. The road from Chalong over Kata Hill suffered long delays with only one lane open westbound while works to repair that road from its collapse two years ago continues.

The road over Kata Hill is one of the two alternative routes to reach Patong by road instead of travelling over Patong Hill. The only other alternative available route is through Kamala, which now suffers consistent traffic delays as vehicles make their way from the airport to Patong.

Rain has slowed progress in the repairs over Patong Hill, officials reported yesterday (Nov 21). The work to reinforce the embankment of the landslide is continuing, but is being hampered by the rain, officials reported.

One report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) said that progress continuing opening the uphill lane over the hill to small vehicles may happen “within two to three days”.

However, a later report by the Phuket Info Center cited officials saying opening the uphill lane to small vehicles was not likely for “two to three weeks”.

More isolated heavy downpours are expected through to at least Thursday, with a weather warning in effect for all along the Andaman Coast.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Progress crawls at Patong Hill, Fatal family argument, Bangkok bombing trial || November 22
Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief
Wife shot dead livestreaming husband caught with other women
One tsunami-warning buoy back online
OrSor in Phuket flamed for behaviour
Hunt for buried survivors after Indonesia quake kills 162
Tour bus overturns, 1 killed, 46 injured
Son fatally stabs father in fight over kratom
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Macaques on the move, Heavy rain warning - again, Laguna Phuket Triathlon || November 21
Old Phuket prison wall falls as eco-tourism development underway
Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn
Heavy rain warning for Phuket, Andaman coast
Trouble-making macaques moved on Koh Maphrao
Mooring buoys deployed to protect coral reefs in Patong
Students roast in sun as World Record bid backfires

 

Phuket community
Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn

Fascinated, with all due respect....I don't think harald has shown any signs of being sensible. ...(Read More)

OrSor in Phuket flamed for behaviour

I think the touts should be "flamed" for their behavior! Maybe they didn't like having...(Read More)

Old Phuket prison wall falls as eco-tourism development underway

Seeing the number of Government workers coming out just to see taking down a concrete wall make me ...(Read More)

Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn

How about less cars on the roads? Huh wouldn't that actually solve just about every problem, ...(Read More)

COP27 summit strikes historic deal to fund climate damages

GREENS COST JOBS. The climate reparations movement is rooted in corruption. The money will never tri...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

Pascale in the bend; With a 'few days a year'. Google, Pascale, google. Stop reacting with u...(Read More)

Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn

Everywhere, were authorities feel the need for U-turn, should be a location for traffic lights. Life...(Read More)

Students roast in sun as World Record bid backfires

Parts of the contents of this article confirm what I always thought. That all these 'volunteer&#...(Read More)

OrSor in Phuket flamed for behaviour

I fail to see the connection between the Apec held in Bangkok and OrSor presence at Bangla Rd, Pato...(Read More)

Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn

@Harald, instead of mocking others here take off your sensible head and apply your thai head- within...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket

 