Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rain hampers drivers in Hungarian practice wash-out

Rain hampers drivers in Hungarian practice wash-out

FORMULA ONE: Championship leader Lewis Hamilton has set the fastest time in a rain-affected day of practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Formula-One
By Michael Lamonato

Saturday 3 August 2019, 10:08AM

The Mercedes pit crew on the move at the Hungarian Grand Prix practice session. Photo: © Mercedes AMG Petronas

The Mercedes pit crew on the move at the Hungarian Grand Prix practice session. Photo: © Mercedes AMG Petronas

The Briton set his fastest time of one minute 17.233 seconds in the morning session when the track was largely dry. Max Verstappen was second fastest in first practice, the Red Bull Racing driver 0.165 seconds off the pace, and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel was just 0.001 seconds further back.

The 90-minute morning practice run took place in generally rain-free conditions, but showers arrived in time in the afternoon. The later session started dry, allowing a handful of drivers to improve on times they set earlier in the day, but after only five minutes Alex Albon red-flagged the track with a monster crash as rain began drizzling onto the circuit.

The Thai driver dipped his left tyres onto the grass approaching the final corner, which sent his Toro Rosso spinning off towards the barriers at the outside of the apex. He made heavy left-side contact with a tyre wall that made him momentarily airborne, and his rear-right tyre burst as it bore the brunt of the heavy landing.

The 23-year-old was taken to the medical centre for a precautionary check in the aftermath but returned to his garage unscathed.

“Driver error,” he said. “I think with the grass being wet, as soon as I touched it I spun. Frustrating.”

The drizzle intensified into steady rain enough to make the circuit too slippery for slick tyres. Drivers returned to their garages after around 20 minutes, and it wasn’t for almost another hour that they ventured back out onto the circuit to undertake any meaningful running on wet-weather rubber.

Even so, the dry forecast for the remainder of the weekend meant data gathered from the approximately 10 laps apiece is of limited usefulness setting up the car, which should be a boon for fans given a lack of practice time tends to lead to more unpredictable racing.

Mercedes is expected to perform strongly at the Hungaroring as the circuit comprises mostly slow-speed corners and features few straights, rewarding the German marque’s downforce-efficient chassis and penalising Ferrari’s reliance on engine power.

QSI International School Phuket

“P1 was a good session,” Hamilton said. “Straight from the get-go the balance was quite nice.

“We made some changes over the break but unfortunately didn’t get to test it.

“There was not real much point going out in the wet. It’s kind of irrelevant, especially when you know the race is going to be mostly dry — you just focus on getting the best set-up in the dry and deal with it in the wet.”

But Friday wasn’t all smooth sailing for the constructors championship leader despite Hamilton’s fastest time. Valtteri Bottas was sidelined for most of morning practice after sensing a misfire in his engine early. A precautionary engine change kept him in his garage for the rest of that session, and rain during the afternoon meant he completed little useful running.

Ferrari will attempt to capitalise on its rival’s compromised day with a series of aerodynamic upgrades aimed at improving its slow-speed performance. Vettel used the updates to great effect in the first session to run Verstappen and Hamilton close, but Charles Leclerc complained the car feeling had been detrimentally affected and was consequently off the pace.

Red Bull Racing is also expected to figure in the fight at the front given its car typically performs strongly in Budapest. Verstappen and teammate Pierre Gasly were second and fourth in the morning and subsequently finished in the top two in the afternoon, albeit after only limited dry running.

Kevin Magnussen figured strongly in the morning for Haas, finishing fifth ahead of Charles Leclerc and Renault’s Nico Hulkenberg. McLaren duo Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz followed, with Alfa Romeo’s Kimi Raikkonen completing the top 10.

Driver will get one final hour of practice on Saturday morning before qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Solid Ratchanok too good for Chen at Thailand Open
Australia’s Folau launches legal action over homophobia sacking
Basketball Africa League reveals debut season host cities
Basketball Africa League reveals debut season host cities
Thai football league plays in the red
Verstappen wins German thriller after spectacular Mercedes collapse
Hamilton takes pole as Ferrari implodes in Hockenheim heartbreak
Ferrari on fire in hot, hot Hockenheim
FAT briefs Foreign Ministry on Word Cup bidding procedure
Kawhi, George seek more for Clippers than beating Lakers
Murtagh realises childhood dream as Ireland stun England
Thai hopes rest on Ariya, Jasmine
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after fight
New Thailand coach to hitch his wagon to star trio
Ten years since amateur triumph, Lowry’s career comes full circle on Irish soil

 

Phuket community
Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

@Rorri...I would guess the answer is NO...I'll go out on a line here and say that under dangerou...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

I noticed the brand new jet ski they were able to purchase. They clearly don't understand what S...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

As meteorologist and dive instructor I be studying both effect of El Niño and global warming effect...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

"Is there no standard in Thailand what a life guard should look like at work ?"Always a pl...(Read More)

Phuket’s top officials headline drought-prevention confab

"..a Phuket without tourists,empty hotels and shopping centers.a very quiet airport.."Eve...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Mr.Nasa,if they would wear a string tanga only,would that be ok for you?...(Read More)

Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

I don't understand that always 'asking' of thai Officials. For everything in Thailand ar...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Sage advice there ematt...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Now even more people will feel safe entering dangerous surf. ...(Read More)

Melting pot: Luk kreung people in history and popular culture

Ah the good ol days when women who weighed 135 lbs weren't considered fat....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Dot Property Awards
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 