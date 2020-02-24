Raids net seven drug suspects in Kamala, Rassada

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested seven suspects with 47.45 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 623 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) in Kamala and Rassada in series of raids carried out over the past week.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 24 February 2020, 02:48PM

In total police arrested seven drug suspects in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

According to a report made available on Friday (Feb 21), the raids were led by Lt Col Jaran Bangprasert.

Three suspects were arrested at two different houses in Moo 1, Kamala, the report noted.

Anucha “X” Damyang, 31, originally from Satun, was arrested with 28.58g of ya ice, 415 pills of ya bah, and 18.75g of “wet ya bah” (ya bah pills diluted into a solution), and 10 other “items of evidence” that were not specified in the report.

In making the arrest, police also seized a blue Yamaha YZF-R3 motorbike, valued at about B190,000 and two bankbooks.

At the second house, officers arrested Thiamthep “Dang” Matthayan, 41, originally from Bangkok, and Natthaphon Kaewnui, 18, after they were found in possession of 2.06g of ya ice, 138 pills of ya bah and four other unspecified items of evidence.

Anucha, Thiamthep, and Nutthaphon were taken to Kamala Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Police also arrested three suspects at three different houses in the same street, Soi Thachin, in Moo 3, Rassada, the report added.

Jenifer “Fer” Barnia, 27, a Thai national, was arrested with 11.85g of ya ice and 70 pills of ya bah at one house, where police also seized a blue-grey Yamaha M-SLAZ valued at about B70,000.

At the second house, police arrested Phurada “Pond” Promchan, 26, originally from Bueng Kan, after she was found with 3.82g of ya ice. Police also seized a mobile phone as evidence.

At the third house, Sucharat “Prae” Chokthianwit, 40, was arrested with 0.97g of ya ice and a set of drug-taking equipment.

Jennifer, Phurada, and Sucharat were all taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, the report added.

At another house, located in Soi Sakhonkhet in Moo 3, Rassada, police arrested Kriangsak “Eak” Thongnuan, 25, after he was found with 0.17g of ya ice and four other unspecified items of evidence.

Kriangsak was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, the report concluded.