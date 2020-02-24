Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Raids net seven drug suspects in Kamala, Rassada

Raids net seven drug suspects in Kamala, Rassada

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have arrested seven suspects with 47.45 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) and 623 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) in Kamala and Rassada in series of raids carried out over the past week.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 24 February 2020, 02:48PM

In total police arrested seven drug suspects in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

In total police arrested seven drug suspects in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

In total police arrested seven drug suspects in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

In total police arrested seven drug suspects in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

In total police arrested seven drug suspects in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

In total police arrested seven drug suspects in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

In total police arrested seven drug suspects in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

In total police arrested seven drug suspects in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

In total police arrested seven drug suspects in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

In total police arrested seven drug suspects in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

According to a report made available on Friday (Feb 21), the raids were led by Lt Col Jaran Bangprasert.

Three suspects were arrested at two different houses in Moo 1, Kamala, the report noted.

Anucha “X” Damyang, 31, originally from Satun, was arrested with 28.58g of ya ice, 415 pills of ya bah, and 18.75g of “wet ya bah” (ya bah pills diluted into a solution), and 10 other “items of evidence” that were not specified in the report.

In making the arrest, police also seized a blue Yamaha YZF-R3 motorbike, valued at about B190,000 and two bankbooks.

At the second house, officers arrested Thiamthep “Dang” Matthayan, 41, originally from Bangkok, and Natthaphon Kaewnui, 18, after they were found in possession of 2.06g of ya ice, 138 pills of ya bah and four other unspecified items of evidence.

Anucha, Thiamthep, and Nutthaphon were taken to Kamala Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Police also arrested three suspects at three different houses in the same street, Soi Thachin, in Moo 3, Rassada, the report added.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Jenifer “Fer” Barnia, 27, a Thai national, was arrested with 11.85g of ya ice and 70 pills of ya bah at one house, where police also seized a blue-grey Yamaha M-SLAZ valued at about B70,000.

At the second house, police arrested Phurada “Pond” Promchan, 26, originally from Bueng Kan, after she was found with 3.82g of ya ice. Police also seized a mobile phone as evidence.

At the third house, Sucharat “Prae” Chokthianwit, 40, was arrested with 0.97g of ya ice and a set of drug-taking equipment.

Jennifer, Phurada, and Sucharat were all taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, the report added.

At another house, located in Soi Sakhonkhet in Moo 3, Rassada, police arrested Kriangsak “Eak” Thongnuan, 25, after he was found with 0.17g of ya ice and four other unspecified items of evidence.

Kriangsak was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, the report concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 17 kids rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang! Boy drowned at waterpark! || February 24
China ‘comprehensively bans’ wildlife trade over virus
Electricity outage to hit major areas near Chalong Circle
Majority view Thai media as ethical, says Poll
Phuket schools expand virus self-quarantines
Turmoil in Malaysia as PM Mahathir quits
Mobile clinic offers free vaccinations for cats and dogs in Kathu
Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy
17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang
Xi says China facing ‘big test’ with virus, global impact spreads
Boy, 3, drowns at Phuket waterpark
Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat
Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so
Brake failure as truck crashes into Kata minimart
American shoplifter charged for stealing B43k of luxury wallets

 

Phuket community
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@P, give us a break about room maid toughness. Most of us have been time wise all over the world and...(Read More)

Hundreds rally for justice at Thammasat

@DeK, Funny reaction. You know very well that foreigners have absolute no access to local thai polit...(Read More)

17 children rescued from Patong human-trafficking gang

I red this 'slavery' story also a while ago. Is this the same affair or another new one? How...(Read More)

Disbanding Future Forward Party, Banning Leaders a Blow to Democracy

What a shame. I would expect this kind of action in Myanmar or North Korea, but didn't think Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bangkok says so

Chinese students are flying from China to Phuket - staying for 14 days (mixing freely, shopping etc)...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

Once again Mr Ed I ask why Insp K is constanly allowed to troll the corridors of your haooled halls?...(Read More)

Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels

@Pascale, so is rice-planting and many other jobs that don't need an education. That wasn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

And P, were to place your question about changing laws in other countries? I this article is nothin...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

@P, If you not see the danger of insurgents from the south possible hiding among not registered 200,...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting lifted for more foreigners, 90-day reports remain unchanged

is there special arrangement at this time of cronavirus? too much crowd at immigration department of...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI - Cooking Competition
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Cassia Phuket

 