Raids net five drug suspects, firearms in Rassada, Koh Kaew

PHUKET: Police have arrested five men in separate raids in Rassada and Koh Kaew that netted more than 1,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills, crystal meth (ya ice), firearms and ammunition ‒ and one man was arrested for possession of kratom trees.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 24 June 2021, 12:52PM

Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raids were led by Capt Chaiwat Chuwang, said a report by Phuket Provincial Police released yesterday (June 23).

Among those arrested was Theerasat ‘Jack’ Onrat, 33, originally from Songkhla, was arrested with 940 pills of ya bah at a shop in Moo 5, Rassada. Police also seized his mobile phone and Isuzu pickup truck as items of evidence. 

Theerasak was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. 

Patsikorn ‘Ken’ Hosakul, 28, was arrested with two pills of ya bah, 3.11g of dried marijuana, a set of drug-taking equipment, 30g of kratom leaves and a litre of kratom juice at a house in Moo 6, Rassada. 

He was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug and a Category 5 drug. 

The more serious arrests were those of three men with drugs and firearms at a house in Moo 7, Koh Kaew.

Warin ‘Kie’ Tungku, 32, was arrested with 78 pills of ya bah, 0.5g of ya ice, a set of drug-taking equipment, and eight other unspecified “items of evidence”. Police also seized his mobile phone and red-black Honda Wave motorbike. 

Warin was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. 

Chakrit “Am” Tungku, 19, was arrested with a revolver, a homemade gun (Thai Pradit), nine .38-calibre bullets, a 12-gauge shotgun cartridge and eight 7.62 x 51mm bullets. 

Chakrit was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of illegal ammunition.

Also arrested at the house was Thani ‘Dawud’ Tungku, 28, who was found with three kratom trees and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug, said the report.

