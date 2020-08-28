Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats

Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats

PHUKET: Checks by officers on five Phuket fishing boats found no illegal workers or any evidence of forced labour, reports the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

crimeeconomics
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 August 2020, 10:49AM

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

« »

Officials from various local government agencies carried out random inspections on fishing boats departing Rassada Pier yesterday (Aug 27), said the report.

The inspection, led by Wiang Suwanna, Chief of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) office in Phuket, were taregeting cases of illegal employment, working conditions and human trafficking in the fishing industry, the report added.

The fishing boat Jor Kong Watthana 5 was found with three Thais and 28 Myanmar nationals on board, while the Eakwaraporn was found with 10 Thais and Myanmar nationals, and the Sor Thanawutchainavy 19 was found with three Thais and 13 Myanmar nationals, four Cambodians and two Laos nationals on board. The Sor Thanawut 63 had four Thais on board, and the Sor Najasamut had four Thais and 31 Myanmar nationals on board.

The boarding party inspected the working conditions and interviewed 12 of the workers. No evidence or reports of forced labour were found.

No irregularities at all were found, said the report.




Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers charge B20 fares for Phuket food festival
Airport runway road to close for four months
Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests
TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats
CCSA names groups that can return
Govt agrees on charter path
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-school principal sentenced to death? Phuket tourism requirements! || August 27
THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket
We Travel Together benefits expanded to businesses
School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery
Cheers as New Zealand mosque gunman jailed for life
Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance
Interior Ministry: Local elections before year’s end
UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart
Thailand Elite – For Those Who Want to Make Thailand a Second Home

 

Phuket community
Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

This is about foreign tourism, yes? I see a photo with thai text. Can it be more clear that Thai of...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Red in BP that medical tourism is not getting of the ground as Thai officials regimental planned. Th...(Read More)

THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket

By end of November? I not believe it. Now already THAI can't pay handling services at foreign a...(Read More)

Phuket hotels scramble to register as ALSQ venues

@DeK, Agoda and Booking.Com prices are outdated, form 'Old Normal' times. From before Covid-...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

@Jor12, Nonsens, UK and Thailand have a extradition treaty. And UK never will say: 'get stuffed&...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Thai Officials, with demand for $100,000 insurance have no knowledge/any idea that in many countries...(Read More)

Prayut backs return of tourists

What's the matter PM. Not getting enough kickbacks to buy more watches without foreign tourism d...(Read More)

School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery

What a joke sentencing in this country is. Not wearing a helmut B500, murdering 3 people in cold blo...(Read More)

UNDP assesses Phuket tourism woes, strategy for ‘sustainable’ restart

So this delegation already finished their 14 day quarantine? Do they know that we have no water? How...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

I will not visit under those conditions. I have been coming to Phuket for 15 years with my wife and ...(Read More)

 

Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Kvik Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential

 