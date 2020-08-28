Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats

PHUKET: Checks by officers on five Phuket fishing boats found no illegal workers or any evidence of forced labour, reports the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 August 2020, 10:49AM

The raids found no evidence of forced labour or human trafficking, said officials. Photo: PR Phuket

Officials from various local government agencies carried out random inspections on fishing boats departing Rassada Pier yesterday (Aug 27), said the report.

The inspection, led by Wiang Suwanna, Chief of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) office in Phuket, were taregeting cases of illegal employment, working conditions and human trafficking in the fishing industry, the report added.

The fishing boat Jor Kong Watthana 5 was found with three Thais and 28 Myanmar nationals on board, while the Eakwaraporn was found with 10 Thais and Myanmar nationals, and the Sor Thanawutchainavy 19 was found with three Thais and 13 Myanmar nationals, four Cambodians and two Laos nationals on board. The Sor Thanawut 63 had four Thais on board, and the Sor Najasamut had four Thais and 31 Myanmar nationals on board.

The boarding party inspected the working conditions and interviewed 12 of the workers. No evidence or reports of forced labour were found.

No irregularities at all were found, said the report.







