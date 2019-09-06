Raids at Phuket condo net three drugs suspects

PHUKET: Three suspects were arrested at a condo development on the Samkong border of Phuket Town yesterday (Sept 5), including one man still wanted on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder, trespass, extortion, robbery and illegal firearms.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 6 September 2019, 03:17PM

Saharak was still wanted on arrest warrant for charge of trespass, extortion, attempted murder, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying firearms in a public place. Photo: Phuket City Police

The three suspects were arrested at the one condo block on the border of Phuket Town. Photos: Phuket City Police

According to a report by Phuket City Police, the arrests were carried out by officers acting under Capt Pichit Thongtor, under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee.

The first arrest was that of Narasak “Film” Sarikha, 20, in his room at the Phanason The Green Places condominum on Eakwanit Rd, where police found 840 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills and 363 grams of ya ice (crystal meth).

In placing Narasak under arrest, officers also seized his Honda Scoopy i motorbike, valued at about B30,000, and his Honda Sonic motorbike, valued at about B10,000.

In different room at the condo block, police arrested Saharak “Ohm” Promkerd after they found him with 1.5 litres of kratom juice and a picnic gas stove used to boil the kratom juice.

Officers also found in the room a homemade “pen gun” suited to fire 12-gauge cartridges and another homemade “pen gun” used to fire .38-calibre bullets

One 12-gauge shotgun cartridge was found in his room, but no bullets.

The final arrest was that of Phuwadet ‘Ton’ Chulekha, 30, in the car park of the condominium development.

After questioning Phuwadet, police searched a house on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu, where they found 1.05g of ya ice.

All three suspects were taken to Phuket City Police Station, where Narasak and Phuwadet were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, while Sahasak was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug (kratom) with intent to sell and possession of illegal firearms.

A criminal background check of Saharak revealed that he was still wanted on arrest warrant no. Jor 3/2016, issued Phuket Juvenile and Family Court on July 7, 2016, for charge of trespass, extortion, attempted murder, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying firearms in a public place.