THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Raids at Phuket condo net three drugs suspects

Raids at Phuket condo net three drugs suspects

PHUKET: Three suspects were arrested at a condo development on the Samkong border of Phuket Town yesterday (Sept 5), including one man still wanted on an outstanding warrant for attempted murder, trespass, extortion, robbery and illegal firearms.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 6 September 2019, 03:17PM

The three suspects were arrested at the one condo block on the border of Phuket Town. Photos: Phuket City Police

The three suspects were arrested at the one condo block on the border of Phuket Town. Photos: Phuket City Police

The standard haul of drusg was seized. Photo: Phuket City Police

The standard haul of drusg was seized. Photo: Phuket City Police

Saharak was still wanted on arrest warrant for charge of trespass, extortion, attempted murder, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying firearms in a public place. Photo: Phuket City Police

Saharak was still wanted on arrest warrant for charge of trespass, extortion, attempted murder, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying firearms in a public place. Photo: Phuket City Police

« »

According to a report by Phuket City Police, the arrests were carried out by officers acting under Capt Pichit Thongtor, under the command of Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee.

The first arrest was that of Narasak “Film” Sarikha, 20, in his room at the Phanason The Green Places condominum on Eakwanit Rd, where police found 840 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills and 363 grams of ya ice (crystal meth).

In placing Narasak under arrest, officers also seized his Honda Scoopy i motorbike, valued at about B30,000, and his Honda Sonic motorbike, valued at about B10,000.

In different room at the condo block, police arrested Saharak “Ohm” Promkerd after they found him with 1.5 litres of kratom juice and a picnic gas stove used to boil the kratom juice.

Officers also found in the room a homemade “pen gun” suited to fire 12-gauge cartridges and another homemade “pen gun” used to fire .38-calibre bullets

Laguna Golf Phuket

One 12-gauge shotgun cartridge was found in his room, but no bullets.

The final arrest was that of Phuwadet ‘Ton’ Chulekha, 30, in the car park of the condominium development.

After questioning Phuwadet, police searched a house on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu, where they found 1.05g of ya ice.

All three suspects were taken to Phuket City Police Station, where Narasak and Phuwadet were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, while Sahasak was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug (kratom) with intent to sell and possession of illegal firearms.

A criminal background check of Saharak revealed that he was still wanted on arrest warrant no. Jor 3/2016, issued Phuket Juvenile and Family Court on July 7, 2016, for charge of trespass, extortion, attempted murder, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying firearms in a public place.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Rawai Mayor opens disaster-relief donations centre for flood victims
Phuket officials call for safety during Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Phuket Marine Police officer arrested in 385kg kratom bust
Find, punish Porlajee’s killers, says PM
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pregnant woman airlifted! Bangkok most visits on earth? Cannabis public forum || September 5
DoubleTree by Hilton opens 290-room Phuket Banthai Resort
Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status
Main water supply outage in Wichit, Phuket Town
Three-flipper turtle washes ashore Patong Beach
Red Cross launches donations drive for flood victims
Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals
One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019
Park chief casts doubt on skull DNA test results
Hong Kong leader scraps loathed extradition law

 

Phuket community
Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

I call bulls**t! It is impossible for anyone to know how much revenue is generated by tourism....(Read More)

Lottery winner arrested for meth giveaways

What a moron. Goes to show that money doesn't buy brains but it gives you an endless stream of s...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

How about the dual pricing in Thailand, by end of this month not only in national parks and tourist ...(Read More)

Phuket tourism revenue grows 6% in H1 2019

Huh? .."improve the quality of tourist products in line with the principles of balance and sust...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Yes G. Floods and droughts are time after time here coming as a 'surprise' it looks like. W...(Read More)

New Work Permit rules confirmed by Phuket Employment Office Chief

Is this law still valid in Bangkok? The Chief of the Phuket Provincial Employment Office, Kattiya ...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Yes K.,saving water for the next dry season will probably their main concern right now.Oh dear !!...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

Ver sad and unexplained. But what was added to the injury, were the graphic photos of the incident p...(Read More)

One dead, one injured as motorbike exits underpass

I don't believe the 'witnesses (?)' who declared that the motorbike guys just were falli...(Read More)

Khon Kaen hard hit by Podul

Provinces normally suffer to much drought are now taken by surprise by floods. Hope they have the se...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 