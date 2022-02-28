BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Raid nets five in Chalong for drugs, bullets

PHUKET: Police have arrested five people for drug possession after a raid on a house in Chalong seized 1,281 meth pills (ya bah), 29.5 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice) and 74 rounds of ammunition.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 February 2022, 11:57AM

Four of the five arrested in the raid in Chalong. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Phuket Provincial Police revealed the arrests in their report for arrests made from Monday through Friday last week (Feb 21-25).

Weerapat Maneesri was arrested at a house in Moo 7 Chalong, where he was found in illegal possession of 74 bullets: 19 9mm bullets, 45 .45-calibre bullets and 10 .38-calibre bullets.

Also arrested were Bussaya ’Ja’ Yukunthorn, 20, of Moo 4 Rawai; Treewut  ‘Jay’ Wongchumphit, 25, of Moo 1 Wichit; Nat Rungrojchanakarn, 24, also of Moo 1 Wichit; and Kittinan ‘Arm’ Pholying, 28, of Moo 2 Chalong.

In total the five were found in possession of 1,281 meth pills (ya bah) and 29.5 grammes of crystal meth (ya ice).

In placing the five under arrest, police seized digital weighing scales and drug-taking paraphernalia; Samsung Galaxy J7, Redmi A9, Huawei Y6P, Oppo F11 mobile phones; and a Honda PCX150 and a Yamaha Mio motorbike.

Although the arrests were made by Phuket Provincial Police, all five were taken to Chalong Police Station, where they were all charged with illegal possession of a Category I narcotic with intent to sell.

Weeraphat faced an additional charge of illegal possession of ammunition.

The report also marked the arrest of wanted fugitive Yingsak ’Bird’ Nuplaek, 21, was arrested in Moo 9 Chalong on an outstanding warrant for jointly attempting to commit murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a firearm in a public area with permission and jointly causing the loss of property.

Yingsak was taken into custody and handed over to Banpong Police in Ratchaburi to face the charges.

Also included in the report were the arrests of two men, Pathomphong ’ Max’ Sae-tin, 28, and Pathomphon ‘Moss’ Sae-tin, both 28 years old, at a house in Nabon, off Chao Fa East Rd in Moo 3 Wichit.

The two men are both registered as living at the same house in Moo 1 Wichit.

Pathomphong was found with 163 meth pills (ya bah). The pills were in four bags: one containing 40 pills, two bags each containing 50 pills and one with 23 pills.

Police seized Pathomphong’s Vivo and iPhone 11 mobile phones and his Honda Super Cub motorbike.

Pathomphon was found with the two bags containing dried cannabis, one weighing 3.9 grammes and the other 3.44g.

Both were taken to Wichit Police Station, where Pathomphong was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 drug and Pathomphon was charged with illegal possession of a Category 5 narcotic.

Also reported as arrested was Jarayut ‘Kid’ Muangman, 56, who was arrested at his house in Moo 8, Thepkrasattri, in Thalang, after he was found with with two pills of ya bah and one bag containing “about” 0.16g of crystal meth (ya ice).

Jarayut was taken to Thalang Police Station, where he was charged with illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic.

Fascinated | 28 February 2022 - 12:14:46 

Yellow shirt needs some pointing lessons.

 

