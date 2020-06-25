Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Raid nets firearms, 600kg of kratom

Raid nets firearms, 600kg of kratom

PHUKET: A police raid at a car repair shop on Wichit Songkham Rd in Kathu saw officers arrest four suspects who were later found to be possession of two handguns and 603.5kg of kratom leaves, much of which was already packed into bundles for sale.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 25 June 2020, 01:16PM

The raid netted more than 600kg of kratom. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raid netted more than 600kg of kratom. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raid netted more than 600kg of kratom. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raid netted more than 600kg of kratom. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Firearms were also seized in making the arrests. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Firearms were also seized in making the arrests. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Firearms were also seized in making the arrests. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Firearms were also seized in making the arrests. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Weerachart was caught with 0.18g of crystal meth. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Weerachart was caught with 0.18g of crystal meth. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raid netted more than 600kg of kratom. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raid netted more than 600kg of kratom. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raid netted more than 600kg of kratom. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The raid netted more than 600kg of kratom. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

According to a report by the Phuket Provincial Police yesterday (Jun 24), the raids were led by Capt Chaiyawat Chuwang.

At the car repair shop, officers arrested Metha “Game” Phuwarat, a 21-year-old resident of Kathu, and Sirikwan “Mod” Rayaphak, 25, from Takua Thung in Phang Nga.

The pair were taken to a house on Wichit Songkham Rd in Moo 5, Tambon Kathu, and later to another house on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Moo 1, Kathu, police noted in their report.

Metha and Sirikwan were found in possession of 550kg of kratom leaves, a 9mm handgun with five bullets, a .38-calibre homemade firearm with 32 bullets, and other 14 ‘items of evidence’ which were not specified in the report. 

Also arrested at the car repair shop were Sarayut “Buu” Seangshun, 34, originally from Trang, who was found 50kg of kratom leaves in his possession, and Siripong “Bird” Wongklang, 20, a resident of Rassada, who was found with 3.5kg of kratom leaves and six liters of kratom juice, the report said.

All four were taken to Kathu Police Station where they were all charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell, while Metha and Sirikwan were also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. 

The report also marked the arrest of Weerachart “Rang” Puangraya, 41, who was found with 0.18 grammes of ya ice and other five items of evidence, at a house in Phanason Villa housing estate in Moo 6, Wichit.

Weerachart was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, the report noted.

The report did not indicate whether or not the arrest of Weerachat was in any way related to the arrests of the four for kratom.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Virus surges in Americas, IMF warns of economic carnage: World update
Tourism businesses urged to register for national health certification
Golf coach with heart of gold driving help for Phuket’s emergency services
Getting Thailand back on its feet - an interview with David Barrett
Can digital taxes help fund the COVID-19 recovery in emerging markets?
Video shows abusive taming of baby elephant for Thai tourism
BoT forecasts record contraction
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: All business to reopen July 1st! Bangla nightlife president blast bar rules! || June 24
All business to resume on July 1
50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week
Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats
Phuket artists release ‘Lean on Me’ video for COVID relief 
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 24
Phuket Town night venues raided for new normal precautions
Central bank tweaks B500bn soft loan scheme for SMEs

 

Phuket community
Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

DEK...FYI I am waiting for a direct flight to my chosen destination, expect it to be in July/August....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Sweet, I have been told by hotel housekeeping staff that tourists bring their own vibrator....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

Pubs, bars, karaoke shops only till midnight. After midnight the Covid-19 glows up. Hahaha. The ...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Carrots.Bananas,Cucumber to name a few.All available in different shapes and sizes....(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Still waiting for further news from Min. Anutin about his matching 'New Normal' and pin poin...(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Which airlines bring these 50,000 to Thailand, starting next week? Are for all of them the 14 days ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

Pleasant news. Now next step, make the 90 day report a 180 day report. Doesn't look to me as bei...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

A "soapy massage" on every corner but vibrators are illegal to sell. That's some ineq...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

This was rescinded some months ago, rightfully so as it was on par with restrictions of a sex offen...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

"Never thought they have one" And this from someone who still can't figure out how to ...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Binomo
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 