Raid nets firearms, 600kg of kratom

PHUKET: A police raid at a car repair shop on Wichit Songkham Rd in Kathu saw officers arrest four suspects who were later found to be possession of two handguns and 603.5kg of kratom leaves, much of which was already packed into bundles for sale.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 25 June 2020, 01:16PM

According to a report by the Phuket Provincial Police yesterday (Jun 24), the raids were led by Capt Chaiyawat Chuwang.

At the car repair shop, officers arrested Metha “Game” Phuwarat, a 21-year-old resident of Kathu, and Sirikwan “Mod” Rayaphak, 25, from Takua Thung in Phang Nga.

The pair were taken to a house on Wichit Songkham Rd in Moo 5, Tambon Kathu, and later to another house on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Moo 1, Kathu, police noted in their report.

Metha and Sirikwan were found in possession of 550kg of kratom leaves, a 9mm handgun with five bullets, a .38-calibre homemade firearm with 32 bullets, and other 14 ‘items of evidence’ which were not specified in the report.

Also arrested at the car repair shop were Sarayut “Buu” Seangshun, 34, originally from Trang, who was found 50kg of kratom leaves in his possession, and Siripong “Bird” Wongklang, 20, a resident of Rassada, who was found with 3.5kg of kratom leaves and six liters of kratom juice, the report said.

All four were taken to Kathu Police Station where they were all charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell, while Metha and Sirikwan were also charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The report also marked the arrest of Weerachart “Rang” Puangraya, 41, who was found with 0.18 grammes of ya ice and other five items of evidence, at a house in Phanason Villa housing estate in Moo 6, Wichit.

Weerachart was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug, the report noted.

The report did not indicate whether or not the arrest of Weerachat was in any way related to the arrests of the four for kratom.