Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize world number one ranking

Rahm wins PGA Memorial to seize world number one ranking

GOLF: Jon Rahm became the first Spaniard since Seve Ballesteros in 1989 to hold golf’s world number one ranking, fending off a late challenge yesterday (July 19) to win the US PGA Memorial tournament.

Golf
By AFP

Monday 20 July 2020, 09:21AM

Spain’s Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green after winning the US PGA Tour Memorial to grab golf’s number one world ranking. Photo: AFP

Spain’s Jon Rahm celebrates on the 18th green after winning the US PGA Tour Memorial to grab golf’s number one world ranking. Photo: AFP

Rahm holed out an amazing 31-foot chip shot at the par-3 16th and, despite a two-stroke penalty that turned it from a birdie to a bogey, took a three-stroke victory over American Ryan Palmer that boosted him over Rory McIlroy atop the rankings.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” Rahm said. “It has been a goal since I was 13-, 14- years-old.”

Rahm was among the Spanish youth inspired by the feats of Ballesteros, a five-time major champion who died in 2011 at age 54 of brain cancer.

“Seve is a very special player to all of us, and to be second to him, it’s a true honor,” Rahm said. “Anytime I can join Seve at anything, it’s incredible.”

Rahm said the moment was difficult to comprehend in part because his thoughts were with his family, two members of which have died from COVID-19.

“It’s hard to process right now,” he said. “There are so many things going through my mind right now that have nothing to do with golf.”

Rahm fired a three-over par 75 in the final round to finish on nine-under 279 with Palmer second. England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick was third on 283 after a closing 68 while Australia’s Jason Day and England’s Matt Wallace shared fourth on 284.

Rahm began with a four-shot edge and made the turn ahead by eight before dropping four strokes in a five-hole span with a bogey at the 10th, double-bogey at 11 and a bogey at 14 as Palmer pulled within three.

That’s when the 25-year-old made his amazing chip shot at 16.

“That’ll probably go down as my greatest chip shot. I don’t know if I’ll ever do better than that,” Rahm said.

“Luckily, I pulled out probably the best short game shot I will ever have. That was unbelievable. For that to go in, that was exactly what I needed.”

Jack Nicklaus, the 18-time major winner who hosts the event at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio, called the shot “spectacular” as he congratulated Rahm with a fist bump at the 18th green.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Rahm, who won a US PGA event for the fourth year in a row, was given a two-stroke penalty after television slow-motion cameras showed his ball moved when he pushed down on the grass behind it shortly before his incredible chip, although it didn’t change the lie and was unperceptible to Rahm himself.

“I did not see or feel anything,” said Rahm, who agreed with the decision after watching a video replay.

“It did move. It is a penalty. I’ll accept it,” Rahm said. “Unfortunate as it is to have something like this happen, it was a great shot.

“Had I seen it, I would have said something, but the camera had to zoom in to see it.”

The tournament was the sixth of the season for the US PGA, all without spectators, since the tour returned in June from a three-month coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Tough conditions

Rahm, who won his first US PGA event when leading after 54 holes, was upset after a bogey at 10 and finding a water hazard off the tee at the par-5 11th, slamming his club into the ground on his way to double bogey.

“Conditions were so tough. I knew I wasn’t going to play 18 perfect holes. I knew something was going to go south,” Rahm said.

“It was so firm, so windy, and then we started to get drizzle. Any little mistake was going to get punished.”

Palmer sank a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-3 12th and Rahm stumbled again with a bogey at 14, finding a greenside bunker and missing a five-foot par putt, to leave the lead at three shots with four to play.

“When I missed the putt on 14, I said, ‘That’s enough,’” Rahm said.

Palmer had a 12-foot birdie putt at 16 when Rahm blasted out of the deep grass, landed the ball just onto the green and watched it roll into the cup. Palmer settled for par, his charge blunted for good.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Less than one quarter of Japanese want Olympics next year: poll
Pearson sacked as Watford manager
De Gea blunders hand Chelsea FA Cup final place
Hamilton hot in Hungary
Promoted Leeds clinch Championship title
Aubameyang stuns City as Arsenal reach record 21st FA Cup final
Hamilton takes record-breaking pole at Hungarian GP
Man City resume hostilities with Arsenal, Man Utd eye Chelsea clean sweep in FA Cup semis
Man Utd stay in touch with Leicester in top-four battle, Villa in trouble
The pressure forcing Ferrari’s crumble
Pay full fees, champs tell TrueVisions
Could Man City’s Euro ban lift be a game changer?
Man Utd blow chance to move third after Southampton strike late
Expect cuts in subsidy, Thai League 1 clubs told
Manchester City’s Euro ban quashed on appeal

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@Kurt: It is same like you come to Thailand. Must have a accommodation booking or family/friends pl...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Just a gentle reminder of the sensitive nature of the topic at hand here. Please be mindful with you...(Read More)

Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’

...Talks are easy, everything mentioned in this article is known by everybody. Thailand need suffici...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Mr. Kurt, why Munich?? ...(Read More)

Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’

We ARE country wise in a 'water stress' situation already long time. HII should suggest Wate...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

The last thing we need here, is more white glass box buildings. Is there only one architect in Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Kurt,why you ask ? You want to congratulate him in person ? Sorry,but your current status as a retir...(Read More)

Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt

Global history shows that student protests, when not respected and listen too, are the hinge for rap...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Oh dear Rorri,don't you have anything better to do than playing police man on policy rules ? Get...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@Wolfgang0815. There are in normal times daily plane loads of asian people visiting Schengen countr...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential

 