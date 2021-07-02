The Phuket News
Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy coming to BISP

TENNIS: He may not be visiting personally but the influence of tennis legend Rafael Nadal will be felt in Phuket later this year and early next as British International School, Phuket (BISP) is delighted to confirm that it will be hosting two Rafa Nadal Academy Tennis camps.

Tennis
By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 2 July 2021, 10:19AM

Image: Avanza Sport

Image: Avanza Sport

The camps will be led by official training staff from Nadal’s Academy in Manacor, Spain, and attendees will be afforded the chance to, as the official website states, “improve their game and maximize their potential under the Academy’s unique methodology of training.”

The experience will include world-class tennis development with Nadal’s core values in an exciting, fun, and fast-paced environment.

There will be two junior camps on offer, each lasting five days in duration, from December 27-31, 2021 and January 3-7, 2022. The junior camps are aimed at players aged 8-19 years-old. Adult camps will also available.

The Rafa Nadal Academy opened its doors in 2016 and is headquartered on the Spaniard’s home island of Mallorca. In just five years it has already become one of the leading sports centres in the world, creating a unique training system based on the experience acquired during all Nadal’s years through the ATP circuit.

Technical staff at the Academy include Nadal’s uncle and coach of 17 years, Toni Nadal, and former ATP world number one and French Open winner Carlos Moya.

Prolong my career’

The announcement on the Phuket Academy dates came as Nadal withdrew from both this year’s Wimbledon championship and the Tokyo Olympic Games.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss(ing) it with my team I understand that it is the right decision,” Nadal tweeted on June 17.

“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition,” he added.

Nadal is a double Olympic champion, having won gold in the singles in Beijing in 2008 and in doubles with Marc Lopez in Rio in 2016, when he also carried Spain’s flag in the opening ceremony.

He won the Wimbledon singles crown in 2008 and 2010.

A US$100 (approximately B3,200) early bird discount applies until September 1. Places are limited. To register, please visit https://avanza.rafanadalacademycamps.com/asia/thailand/sign-up/

For more information on British International School, Phuket please contact info@bisphuket.ac.th.

