Radisson to open 222-room Phuket Mai Khao Beach resort

PHUKET: Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of an upscale Radisson property in Phuket in partnership with Thai-Chinese Property Holdings.

tourismpropertyeconomicsconstruction

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 August 2019, 12:38PM

The Radisson resort at Mai Khao is being developed in partnership with Thai-Chinese Property Holdings.

Scheduled to open in Q1 2023, Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach is located on the island's northwest shore, with direct access to Mai Khao Beach.

Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach will feature 222 contemporary rooms and suites, ranging from the 35-square-meter Superior Rooms to the 132sqm Two-bedroom Suites. A collection of ground-floor rooms will offer direct access to the property’s outdoor pool, and more than 20 of the rooms and suites will feature private pools.

In addition to the large outdoor lagoon pool, which covers 491sqm, the resort will feature a well-equipped fitness center, a kid’s club and dining options, including an all-day dining destination, a specialty restaurant and a lobby lounge, noted the announcement by Radisson.

The property will also be able to host events, with a choice of two meeting rooms, a business center and professional support for corporate retreats.

Under a sale and leaseback arrangement, investors will be able to purchase units, with exclusive resort privileges. The units will be made available through a mandatory rental program, while the operations of the property will be managed by Radisson Hotel Group, enabling investors to benefit from the group’s global distribution reach.

“Phuket is the perfect fit for our upscale Radisson brand. The signing of this new property reflects our confidence in Thailand’s tourism industry and our strategy of introducing world-class hotels into Asia’s dynamic destinations, including major cities and popular resort destinations. We look forward to working with Thai-Chinese Property Holdings, as we bring this exciting project to life,” said Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

“With Radisson Hotel Group’s experience and expertise, along with their world renowned hotel brands, we are confident and delighted to be working with the team. Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach is poised to elevate the level of upscale hospitality in Phuket,” said Darren Judges, Managing Director, Thai-Chinese Property Holdings Co Ltd.

The signing of Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach marks Radisson Hotel Group’s expansion in Thailand. The Group currently operates four hotels in Bangkok: Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok, Radisson Suites Bangkok Sukhumvit, Park Plaza Bangkok Soi 18, and Park Plaza Sukhumvit Hotel.

Radisson Hotel Group – formerly the Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group – is one of the world’s largest hotel groups with eight distinctive hotel brands, more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development around the world.