Radetic, Antoniak win Waterjet Offshore Championships

WATERSPORTS: American Anthony Radetic dominated the men’s Class A at the WPG#1 Waterjet Offshore World Championship 2023 this past weekend while Russia’s Olga Antoniak claimed the women’s title.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 March 2023, 09:00AM

The competition, using eco-friendly electric jetskis, took place between Mar 16-19 at Bang Tao Beach in Laguna and saw the two winners claiming prizes of B680,000 respectively.

Competitors had to complete a 120km “lap” of the island from Bang Tao Beach to Prompthep Cape and back again with several big names participating, including current world champion Jean Bruno Pastorello of France and the Australian duo of Christian Dagostin and Guy Greenland.

However, it was Radetic who turned on the style and capitalised when Pastorello experienced engine problems, with the American cruising to the finish line.

Thailand’s Thapatrawat Josannuson finished second with Japan’s Jun Icoma in third.

Antoniak was followed by compatriot Urea Chernuka in second place in the women’s class, with Thailand’s Suphalak Ninnopparat in third.

Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, handed out the trophies, declaring the competition a great success that will hopefully see similar themed events take place in future.

The event also aligned with the Ministry’s “Save the World” project, which aims to reduce carbon emissions caused by vehicles involved in water sports.

The event received further live coverage via Eurosport Channel 1, which has a viewing base of over 155 million households in Europe alone.