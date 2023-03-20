333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Radetic, Antoniak win Waterjet Offshore Championships

Radetic, Antoniak win Waterjet Offshore Championships

WATERSPORTS: American Anthony Radetic dominated the men’s Class A at the WPG#1 Waterjet Offshore World Championship 2023 this past weekend while Russia’s Olga Antoniak claimed the women’s title.

Water-Sports
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 March 2023, 09:00AM

Men’s Class A winner Radetic. Photo: PR Phuket

Men’s Class A winner Radetic. Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The competition, using eco-friendly electric jetskis, took place between Mar 16-19 at Bang Tao Beach in Laguna and saw the two winners claiming prizes of B680,000 respectively.

Competitors had to complete a 120km “lap” of the island from Bang Tao Beach to Prompthep Cape and back again with several big names participating, including current world champion Jean Bruno Pastorello of France and the Australian duo of Christian Dagostin and Guy Greenland.

However, it was Radetic who turned on the style and capitalised when Pastorello experienced engine problems, with the American cruising to the finish line.

Thailand’s Thapatrawat Josannuson finished second with Japan’s Jun Icoma in third.

Internal - Phuket News TV

Antoniak was followed by compatriot Urea Chernuka in second place in the women’s class, with Thailand’s Suphalak Ninnopparat in third.

Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand, handed out the trophies, declaring the competition a great success that will hopefully see similar themed events take place in future.

The event also aligned with the Ministry’s “Save the World” project, which aims to reduce carbon emissions caused by vehicles involved in water sports.

The event received further live coverage via Eurosport Channel 1, which has a viewing base of over 155 million households in Europe alone.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Saka stars as rampant Arsenal move eight points clear
Perez perfect in dominant Saudi win
Dojo team pack a punch in Lion City Championships
Ireland seal Grand Slam to give Sexton perfect Six Nations farewell
Perez takes pole, Verstappen struggles in Saudi qualifying
Ireland poised to give Sexton memorable Six Nations farewell
Australian smashes record for world’s longest surf
Arsenal seek to pull clear of City as Premier League strugglers battle
Warriors light up Blue Tree Cricket sixes
Fiziev aims for title push in London showdown
Return of Tour of Phuket a huge success
Can Red Bull be caught in Saudi Arabia?
Borthwick says France hammering shows scale of England’s task
Phuket to host Asia Pickleball Open Championship
Thai teen Eila makes her mark in Singapore

 

Phuket community
Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

Officially all jet-skis are registered by the Harbour Department as a commercial craft and a driver&...(Read More)

Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

TWO POSSIBILITIES SHOULD BE APPLYED BY THAI AUTHORITIES 1/- Tourist without a boat driver's lic...(Read More)

Rawai hit-and-run driver found, to face charges

I have seen several hit and run incidents where drivers have tried to pass motorbikes and swerved ba...(Read More)

Laundromat cash box robber arrested

So not the cleverest of thieves yet again. These guys never check to see whether security cameras ar...(Read More)

Bar raid, sex claim hits Phuket

Looks like all the Thai partners of "Ronny" have left him to be the scapegoat. Nothing new...(Read More)

Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

So it's okay to have no licence on the water riding jetskis but on land riding motor bikes licen...(Read More)

Hail storms hammer Chiang Mai

Always someone with negative waves. Some people thrive on the misfortune of others....(Read More)

Prayut dissolves parliament, calls election

Means nothing until they de-rig the Senate unfortunately. Stand by for parties refused or dissolved ...(Read More)

Prayut dissolves parliament, calls election

Where are the 125-150 American and Chinese APCs, purchased since 2015, located around Thailand? They...(Read More)

Bar raid, sex claim hits Phuket

B100m in a week- has the Chairman had access to the TAT's magic calculator? How dare the author...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Pacific Prime Thailand
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
The Pavilions Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Ixina Thailand

 