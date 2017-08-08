The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Queues at Don Mueang pick up speed

BANGKOK: The wait at Don Mueang International Airport’s foreign immigration line was around 30 minutes to an hour yesterday, after long queues leading to four-to five-hour waits on Saturday prompted outrage.

tourism, technology, immigration,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 8 August 2017, 08:26AM

Yesterday (Aug 7), many passengers could see to the front of the passport line in the Don Mueang airport arrivals hall. Photo: Twitter/@HerlinaEline via Bangkok Post
Yesterday (Aug 7), many passengers could see to the front of the passport line in the Don Mueang airport arrivals hall. Photo: Twitter/@HerlinaEline via Bangkok Post

A Bangkok Post reporter yesterday (Aug 7) went to Don Mueang airport to see first-hand whether there was any overcrowding of arriving passengers at immigration as was the case from Friday night (Aug 4) to early Saturday morning (Aug 5).

Passengers at Don Mueang experienced long queues and congestion at the immigration stations on Saturday due to an influx of passengers from four unscheduled flights on top of the 21 anticipated ones.

Arriving passengers took to social media to vent their anger and frustration over the long queues, some saying it took them four to five hours to get through immigration.

Past reports by the Airports of Thailand Plc (AoT) also show passengers have filed complaints from time to time about overcrowding at the immigration counters at Don Mueang, particularly during rush hours from 5am-7am and 3pm-7pm.

The AoT has been asked to approve a plan for Don Mueang airport to increase space for immigration services to tackle overcrowding.

Yesterday, an employee of a non-profit organisation who arrived at Don Mueang from the US told our reporter he was satisfied with the immigration services.

Mr Jay (last name withheld), 22, said that while immigration lines were still long upon his arrival, authorities opened up multiple lines for foreigners to pass through.

“They were trying hard to speed things up,” he said.

“I didn’t even have to wait 30 minutes, but I feel like with this airport it’s a hit or miss depending on the day.”

A frequent visitor of Thailand, Mr Jay said that it normally takes him less than an hour to pass through immigration at Don Mueang.

He said this time, it was faster.

The visitor said mass congestion such as the four-hour long hold-up of arriving passengers on Saturday is more likely to happen at Don Mueang than Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

C and C Marine

Because of its smaller size, it is harder for Don Mueang airport to deal with passenger traffic, he said.

“The congestion on Saturday sounded like a nightmare. I’m glad that didn’t happen to me,” said Mr Jay.

An arriving tourist from Malaysia said it took him about half an hour to pass through the Asean immigration line at Don Mueang airport.

However, he said the fastest lanes were the diplomatic, priority and crew lanes.

The Malaysian tourist said that while each lane had two immigration kiosks, there was only one immigration officer in each lane with one kiosk per lane left empty.

A 48 year-old journalist from Spain said his wait at Don Mueang lasted for around one hour.

The Spaniard said his experience arriving at Suvarnabhumi 10 days ago went more smoothly.

The NGO worker, Mr Jay, suggested that to improve the situation at Don Mueang, the airport should ensure immigration stations are always fully staffed, so all lanes can be open.

According to an immigration officer who asked not to be named, however, the number of immigration officers has decreased by 50% since 2013, which affects the airport’s ability to offer a decent service.

Statistics from the Immigration Bureau show there were almost 5,000 incoming passengers on Saturday.

According to the bureau, the current number of immigration officers can only handle 1,000 passengers an hour.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

In wake of tour bus crash, Phuket Governor orders safety overhaul on Patong Hill

Again and Again Accidents on the hill to Patong For a Tunnel the best assumable long-term solution that will save lives The assumable best secure wa...(Read More)

In wake of tour bus crash, Phuket Governor orders safety overhaul on Patong Hill

You would think these "governors" would get tired of saying the same thing only to achieve nothing, except to show, to the world, how incomp...(Read More)

A lot of stress can be taken out of moving house simply by asking experts

I'm not surprised the company in question could afford to pay for this blatant advertisement, being as they charge so much for their services. ...(Read More)

In wake of tour bus crash, Phuket Governor orders safety overhaul on Patong Hill

The simplest, quickest, easiest, least expensive, and most effective thing to do is place police along the downside to make sure any heavy vehicle is ...(Read More)

Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition

Why wait to take tourists to the hospital at the bottom of the hill? Transfer them all to ambulances at the top of the hill and include a safe visit ...(Read More)

Don Mueang passengers suffer in four-hour queue

Timothy...this is a typical post on here..."The only solution to this on-going problem, is to ban ALL buses from Patong hill. Nothing else is goi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Rorri,i totally agree with you in calling yourself a"dumbarse"....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Jor12. your first paragraph raises a few questions, at these markets there are no signs indicating any trading name, surely a intelligent investigator...(Read More)

Don Mueang queues due to ‘staff shortage’

OMG, someone has "killed" Jor12, and hijacked his account....(Read More)

Patong Hill six-vehicle accident leaves two in serious condition

If these drivers continue to demonstrate their incompetence, its time that the Phuket governor banned the buses from Patong Hill. Until they have a be...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.