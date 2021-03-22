Questions raised over house fire in Rassada

PHUKET: Local residents in Soi Tha Jeen, Rassada, have some suspicions about a fire that burned a house to the ground in the middle of their crowded neighbourhood yesterday (Mar 21) after the drunken house owner claimed that a fuse box in the house exploded, setting fire to the home.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 22 March 2021, 09:52AM

Firefighters from Rassada Municipality were called to the scene at about 1pm.

Sutinon Khamsap, of the Rassada Municipality Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Division, explained that the fire spread quickly as the house was made from wood beams and contained flammable materials.

Firefighters took about 20 minutes to douse the fire, and managed to prevent the flames from reaching any of the adjacent homes, Mr Sutinon said.

No people were injured in the fire, he added.

The owner of the house, Suwan Thannam, 34, said he was inside the home drinking when the fuse box exploded.

Mr Suwan explained that he was unable to immediately flee the home as his brother’s friend had brought a collection of things to his house, and the front door had been locked from the outside.

He had to climb over the wall and escape through the gap between the wall and the roof before he could call out to neighbours for help, Mr Suwan said.

Village head Sunthorn Boonprasert said that local residents in the neighbourhood had informed him of the fire, and he called the firefighters immediately.

He also said that there were some suspicions about the fire. About 15 minutes before the fire broke out Mr Suwan was seen walking over to a neighbour’s house and laying down.

Some of Mr Suwan’s relatives said that Mr Suwan had removed some of his belongings from the house before the fire started, he added.