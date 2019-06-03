Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana has maintained a distinguished career in the military, having advanced through the upper echelons and being appointed to the highest rank of army general, which is a testament to the Queen’s calibre and ability, comparable to that of any male officer.

Her Majesty completed physically demanding field training and military programs alongside male personnel. These programs ranged from flight training to the navy’s marine program, as well as a nighttime parachuting course in Sattahip, Chon Buri. Her Majesty is the first female officer to have trained in the course.

The air training program was organised by the Special Warfare School under the Special Warfare Command in Lop Buri. Her Majesty performed the parachuting tasks five times and shot firearms in various categories. She also participated in hostage rescue drills and close-quarters combat training.

The Queen’s participation in these physically and mentally demanding tasks was a prerequisite to Her Majesty assuming duty as a royal guard, where she executed her service as deputy commander of the Royal Security Command.

In her capacity as female aide-de-camp and a royal guard, the Queen has completed specialised royal guard training courses including a combat course on jungle warfare and airforce logistics training.

Her Majesty also displayed skill in piloting, having gone through training in handling different types of military aircraft.

Her Majesty was bestowed the rank of army sub-lieutenant on May 14, 2010 and was royally appointed Gen Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya on Dec 1, 2016.

Her Majesty has held several important positions in the military: Commander of the Ratcha Wallop royal guard school (holding the rank of army major general); Chief of staff of the Ratcha Wallop royal guard unit under the Royal Security Command (holding the rank of army major general); Deputy Commander of the Royal Security Command (holding the rank of army general); Deputy Commander of the Royal Security Command (holding the rank of upper army general); Deputy Chief of the Royal Thai Aide-de-Camp Department.

