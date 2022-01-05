BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
‘Queen Deer’ breaks leg in fall on dirt track to beach

PHUKET: A large male sambar deer left with a broken leg after falling down a steep slope to Nui Beach, has yet to be rescued, wildlife officials have confirmed.

animalsnatural-resourcesenvironmenttourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 5 January 2022, 06:34PM

The sambar deer, in Thailand often called ‘Queen Deer’, was first noticed lying on the dirt track on a hill near Laem Mum Nok, at the entrance to Nui Beach, this morning (Jan 5).

Arpaporn Khammookchik of the Nui Beach business said that she first saw a deer walking near the top of the hill about 50 metres from where she was standing while welcoming tourists.

The deer fell down, landing in the middle of the dirt track, used to access the beach. It tried to get up and walk, but couldn’t, she said.

“It’s front right leg was most likely broken when it fell," Ms Arpaporn explained.

Singha Paisanworachai, who also works for the Nui Beach business, said that the deer, after several attempts to get up, instead slowly crawled its way to the side of the track, which has a stream running along it.

“It didn’t move at all for two hours, so we notified staff of the Royal Forestry Department and police from the Crime Suppression Division of Natural Resources and Environment to come and take care of the deer,” he said.

"I don’t know if anyone owns the deer or whether it lived in the wild, but I would like the relevant authorities to come and take the deer for treatment and release it in a protected forest area,” Mr Singha said.

“I don’t want anyone to come and claim to be the owner of the deer because Queen Deer is a protected animal," he added.

Chinnathep Kanghae, Chief of Khao Phra Thaeo Non-Hunting Area, whose office is responsible for all wild animals on Phuket, told The Phuket News that his officers were unable to move the deer as they did not have the appropriate equipment.

“Therefore we notified the Phuket Provincial Livestock Office to come and administer anesthesia so it can be moved for treatment,” he said.

“It’s injuries are not serious. It can crawl a little,” he said.

However, as of late this afternoon the deer remained on the track as the officers and equipment needed were not immediately available, Mr Chinnathep confirmed.

Mr Chinnathep also confirmed that the animal is legally, privately owned.

“The deer had escaped its enclosure. It actually has an owner who is licensed to raise it even though it is a protected wildlife animal. It can be checked because it has an embedded chip,” he said.

BigBear | 05 January 2022 - 21:02:05 

I think being a privately owned pet, all costs are for the owners account. None for parks board or taxpayers.

 

