Quartararo wins Italian MotoGP shaken by Dupasquier’s death

MOTO GP: Fabio Quartararo dominated the Italian MotoGP last Sunday (May 30) at a Mugello circuit shaken by the death hours earlier of Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier.

Moto-GP

By AFP

Monday 31 May 2021, 11:32AM

Second placed KTM Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira (left), winner Yamaha French rider Fabio Quartararo and third placed Suzuki Spanish rider Joan Mir pose with a Swiss national flag in tribute to Swiss Moto3 rider Jason Dupasquier, who died aged 19 from injuries sustained in a crash in qualifying, on the podium of the Italian Grand PrixMotoGP race at the Mugello racetrack yesterday (May 30). Photo: AFP.

Yamaha’s French world championship leader held up a Swiss flag on the podium in honour of his 19-year-old “friend” whose promising young career was cut short in brutal fashion.

The Swiss teenager’s death was announced around midday by MotoGP organisers after he succumbed to injuries sustained in a multi-bike crash in qualifying on Saturday.

“We’re deeply saddened to report the loss of Jason Dupasquier,” MotoGP said on Twitter.

“On behalf of the entire MotoGP family, we send our love to his team, his family and loved ones. You will be sorely missed, Jason. Ride in peace,” the statement added.

The Careggi hospital in Florence treating Dupasquier confirmed that the teenager had suffered brain injuries “incompatible with life” in the multi-bike accident at Mugello on Saturday.

Dupasquier, in his second season in Moto3, fell and was struck by at least one bike, before sliding along the track, during qualifying.

Doctors rushed to the scene and after attending to him for 40 minutes on the circuit had him airlifted to hospital.

He underwent chest surgery overnight “for a vascular lesion” and had suffered “severe brain damage”, a hospital spokesman said on Sunday.

Minute’s silence

The sixth leg of the season was preceded by a minute’s silence for Dupasquier – the sport’s first fatality since Luis Salom died in practice at the Catalonia Moto2 Grand Prix in Barcelona in 2016.

As the MotoGP roadshow persevered despite the tragic circumstances, it was Quartararo, who had set a new lap record when securing pole on Saturday, who emerged with his third win of the season to tighten his grip on the riders’ standings.

Quartararo crossed the line two and a half seconds ahead of Portugal’s Miguel Oliveira in second, with reigning world champion Joan Mir completing the sombre podium after losing a place because of penalties incurred.

Quartararo now has a 24-point cushion over Zarco with Francesco Bagnaia, an early faller Sunday, a further two points back in third and Australian Jack Miller, winner of the two races before Mugello, in fourth.