Quarantine period cut to 10 days

THAILAND: The quarantine period for arrivals into Thailand has been shortened to 10 days from 14, effective next month.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccinetourism

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 23 March 2021, 09:13AM

During the quarantine period, people will be tested for COVID-19 twice - once during day three to day five and the other on day nine or day 10. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Starting April 1, both Thais and foreigners coming to Thailand will be isolated for 10 days, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which posted the updates on its Facebook yesterday (Mar 22).

During the period, they will be tested for COVID-19 twice - once during day three to day five and the other on day nine or day 10.

The exception is those from countries where there are mutations of the virus in which case they will be isolated for 14 days.

Rules on allowed activities during the quarantine are also eased.

People in quarantine may leave rooms during certain hours and for some purposes such as to use fitness centres or swimming pools; exercise outdoors; or buy food and products, but must remain in the quarantine facilities.

In addition, the required paperwork before trips will be slightly changed.

For foreigners coming to Thailand, fit-to-fly documents will no longer be required. Only RT-PCR test results taken within 72 hours are needed.

Thais may choose to submit either fit-to-fly documents or RT-PCR test results, according to the CCSA.