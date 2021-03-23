BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Quarantine period cut to 10 days

Quarantine period cut to 10 days

THAILAND: The quarantine period for arrivals into Thailand has been shortened to 10 days from 14, effective next month.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccinetourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 23 March 2021, 09:13AM

During the quarantine period, people will be tested for COVID-19 twice - once during day three to day five and the other on day nine or day 10. Photo: Bangkok Post.

During the quarantine period, people will be tested for COVID-19 twice - once during day three to day five and the other on day nine or day 10. Photo: Bangkok Post.

Starting April 1, both Thais and foreigners coming to Thailand will be isolated for 10 days, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), which posted the updates on its Facebook yesterday (Mar 22).

During the period, they will be tested for COVID-19 twice - once during day three to day five and the other on day nine or day 10.

The exception is those from countries where there are mutations of the virus in which case they will be isolated for 14 days.

Rules on allowed activities during the quarantine are also eased.

Dan About Thailand

People in quarantine may leave rooms during certain hours and for some purposes such as to use fitness centres or swimming pools; exercise outdoors; or buy food and products, but must remain in the quarantine facilities.

In addition, the required paperwork before trips will be slightly changed.

For foreigners coming to Thailand, fit-to-fly documents will no longer be required. Only RT-PCR test results taken within 72 hours are needed.

Thais may choose to submit either fit-to-fly documents or RT-PCR test results, according to the CCSA.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

AstraZeneca hails US trials but poll shows European worries
Prayut relaxed over charter change
Phuket to submit plan to reopen July 1
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Police, protesters clash in Bangkok! Thai-vaccine human trials || March 22
Mains water supply outage to affect area in Patong 
Human trials start on Thai-developed COVID vaccine
GoFundMe set up for Phuket Dutchman arrested for Shopping Mall scam
70 tonnes of algae collected from Patong Beach
Autistic man drowns while searching for snails in pond
‘We did nothing wrong,’ say police
Questions raised over house fire in Rassada
Trump to launch own social media platform
Thai-UK pact sets stage for agreement negotiations
Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition
Phuket crocodile hunt shifts to west coast

 

Phuket community
Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition

@Wiesel Obviously not !!!...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

"It is all Thai for Thai with here and there a "lost"farang" Kurt you showing y...(Read More)

Autistic man drowns while searching for snails in pond

A 19 years old boy, last Friday a 62 years old man slipping into pool and drowned. Very sad. Perhaps...(Read More)

‘We did nothing wrong,’ say police

Journalist safety is doubtful as long Thai Government sees a bulletproof vest as a weapon. Seems Tha...(Read More)

‘We did nothing wrong,’ say police

Well, 'Myanmar handling' by Thai police. No problem, they just shuffle this in a 'Insult...(Read More)

Questions raised over house fire in Rassada

So, the front door story is a lie, believing neighbour's observation? Was it a kind of thai shac...(Read More)

Police arrest Talad Yai attacker, victim in serious condition

Kurt, dont you have a wife, girlfriend or grandma you can tell this?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Muddying the waters

Very good article. Shows how little the elected officials really care. Their only concern is lining ...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

The Rawai scene is a very local ( non tourist) scene, with entertainment girls and bars without clos...(Read More)

Quarantine to be lifted for some tourists from Oct 1: CCSA

@Foot "Closed and deserted"? When have you been out at night the last time ? Come to Ra...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential

 