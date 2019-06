Start From: Tuesday 2 July 2019, 08:30AM to Saturday 27 July 2019, 03:30PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Open for all children aged 5 - 12 years of age. American curriculum intensive. English course with the option of Map testing at the end of the camp. Each student receives 2 Tee shirts and a cap as well as daily snacks and lunch. Sign up today at phuket@qsi.org or call 076 304 312.