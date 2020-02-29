QSI Phuket prepares to host the 4th Annual Culinary Competition

The 4th Annual Culinary Competition hosted by QSI Phuket is set to be the biggest and best yet. This year’s culinary competition will take place March 14th and will see budding young chefs go head to head in front of some of Phuket’s top chefs.

LifeEducation

By QSI

Sunday 1 March 2020, 10:00AM

Joining QSI this year will be Executive Chef Adam Goodman from Two Chefs, Executive Chef Pablo Blattmann from DeDos, Executive Chef Jonathan Bruell from Boathouse and Executive Chef Tony Wrigley from Sala who has created this year’s “Chef’s Dish.”

The format for the senior competition for students aged 12 – 18 will see teams of up to five students prepare a signature dish using a predetermined ingredient, as well as replicate a dish prepared by one of the guest chefs.

The students will have an hour to prepare both dishes in what will surely be an exciting atmosphere filled with creative cuisine.

This year’s essential ingredient will be Quinoa, a cereal like seed-based crop essential to the ancient Incan empire and popularized by the modern health food industry.

Last year saw the addition of the junior division aged 8 – 11. Students will have one hour to prepare a dish of their choosing to show off their creative chops.

The aim of this competition has always been to offer a creative outlet for students who are interested in the culinary arts with the opportunity to learn from the island’s top chefs.

Last year’s winners were fortunate enough to spend the day in one of Phuket’s top restaurants courtesy of Chef Pablo and his team at DeDos Restaurant. The winners were able to experience all operations throughout the day from sourcing ingredients from the local markets, food prep and cooking as well as service.

These kinds of prizes are invaluable to the young chefs, and QSI is very fortunate to have these guest chefs take time out of their busy schedules to participate.

This year we have Villa Market join our consistent supporters at Two Chefs and The Phuket News as sponsors for the event. The support of both the chefs and sponsors make this all possible, and QSI is very excited to see what this year’s contestants will be whipping up. A number of schools have already registered their teams and QSI is anticipating the biggest event yet.

Two Chefs and the QSI students will also be selling burgers at the event in preparation for their participation in Phuket’s Best Burger Competition. QSI is looking forward to seeing you all at QSI Phuket from 10 am on March 14th for a culinary spectacle not to be missed.