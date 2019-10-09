Kata Rocks
QSI Phuket photo book showcases snap happy students’ newfound skills

For the past year and a half at QSI Interna­tional School of Phuket (QSIP), we have been focusing on updating our media and technol­ogy curriculum in order to better represent the constantly shifting landscape of film, photography and multimedia.

Education
By QSI

Monday 14 October 2019, 10:00AM

A different point of view, Illuminated and Reach for the sky.

Aquamarine.

Sight.

We set out to create a course that would give our students the opportunity to engage with their surrounding world and the technology available through multiple mediums and in a creative manner.

As such, our students have exceeded expectations, creating documentaries, stop motion animation and a number of creative assignments in the film compo­nent of the curriculum.

The student photography course has consisted of multiple field trips and on-campus theory classes engaging in com­position, lighting, technical operation, framing and movement. The students have covered themes from architectural and landscape photography to por­traiture and still life. As a result, they have created some phenomenal work culminating in an end-of-year showcase magazine and numerous features in The Phuket News’ “Island View” section.

The students have also started to explore graphic design and are building in proficiency in programs such as Pho­toshop, Lightroom and After Effects, to name a few.

QSIP’s mastery learning philosophy – tailored teaching that ensures each student has mastered a topic before they move on to the next – means the stu­dents have the opportunity to constantly hone their skills, to try new concepts and experiment in order to reach their end objective. This philosophy works perfectly with the creative arts as there is no single direct or rigid path that needs to be adhered to, but rather a roadmap to success that has new routes added and is constantly evolving. As the students find new ways to relate to the content, the process evolves.

The cur­riculum moulds and adapts to meet their needs in assisting them with the end goal as opposed to focusing on restrictive rules within the path. Students can thus engage with the content on their terms with the flexibility needed to present the information as relevant to them.

An example of this was an exercise where the students needed to photo­graphically recreate a famous paint­ing. They wanted to integrate graphic design in order to better get the final effect that they needed, and thus the assignment evolved to include Photo­shop compositing. This not only gave the assignment a new learning objec­tive but also created a larger landscape for creativity which would have been restricted by sticking to the parameters of only using photographic methods.

We have also been building our own on-campus studio. We have a full light­ing setup which has allowed students access to lighting in order to experi­ment with different studio-based pho­tography with the ease of not having to outsource or leave campus. As a result, the students have not only become pro­ficient in taking photos and videos but also in setting up a studio to suit the particular needs of their shoot.

The school year culminated in the creation of a photo book. All work in this publication is student created, and the quality of shots after only a year in practice is very impressive. The stu­dents have shown a great understand­ing of the core concepts taught and have used them to execute some high-quality work. The book, titled Picture This, can be found on sale at the school and is a great coffee table conversation piece. You can see some examples of the fan­tastic work above.

The amount of talent in such a small pool of students is staggering, and the growth that they have shown in the past year is impressive. We look for­ward to their continuing progress and more amazing work from them in the year to come.

– Warren Murray

Warren Murray is the Marketing Manag­er for QSI International School of Phuket. For more information, visit www.qsi.org/ thailand/pkt

