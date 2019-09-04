Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Qatar unveils 2022 World Cup logo round the globe

Qatar unveils 2022 World Cup logo round the globe

WORLD CUP: Qatar unveiled the logo for the 2022 World Cup which will be hosted by the Gulf emirate, displaying it in public spaces in Doha and cities around the world on Tuesday (September 3).

Football
By AFP

Wednesday 4 September 2019, 08:48AM

It was projected onto the vast facade of the country's National Archives in the capital's southern Msheireb district to fanfare that included a procession of soldiers on horseback watched by a crowd of hundreds. Photo: AFP

It was projected onto the vast facade of the country's National Archives in the capital's southern Msheireb district to fanfare that included a procession of soldiers on horseback watched by a crowd of hundreds. Photo: AFP

The design is a stylised Arabic white unisex shawl with maroon patterning, which is displayed in a figure-of-eight symbolising infinity while creating a heart shape above the words "FIFA WORLD CUP Qatar 2022".

It was projected onto the vast facade of the country's National Archives in the capital's southern Msheireb district to fanfare that included a procession of soldiers on horseback watched by a crowd of hundreds.

The building was illuminated with the emblem at exactly 20:22 local time (1722 GMT) - the same as the year of the tournament.

"The logo is very elegant and showing local culture with the (burgundy) colour of the Qatari flag," Algerian hospitality worker Mourad Bencheikh, 36, told AFP as visitors crowded to photograph the new branding.

"By time, people will like it."

The emblem was also displayed in Madrid, Buenos Aires and Beirut along with several other major cities. 

- 'It's wonderful' -  

"This one is unique for Qatar," said Sri Lankan quantity surveyor Mohammed Fairoos, 30, as he and a group of friends took a selfie in front of the National Archives projection.

"It's wonderful."

The Qatari organisers said the logo "was inspired by traditional woollen shawls worn during the winter months".

The 2022 event will be held in November and December to avoid the scorching Gulf summer.

"Like football, the shawls' popularity is a unifying force, woven into the everyday fabric of people's lives," added the Supreme Committee in a statement. 

QSI International School Phuket

Preparations for the global soccer spectacle in Qatar have accelerated in recent months.

In May, the 40,000 seat al-Janoub stadium - the first purpose-built ground to be launched for the tournament - was inaugurated with an almost capacity domestic cup final.

The arena, designed by late British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid and located in a coastal town south of Doha, is estimated to have cost around $575 million.

Of the eight stadiums Qatar is building or refurbishing for 2022, Khalifa International was already open and will host this year's World Athletics Championships.

The Championships will be a major test of Qatar's readiness to host a global sporting event. Tens of thousands of spectators are expected to descend on the desert nation ahead of the tournament which begins on September 27.

A major road overhaul is also underway across Doha to expand capacity at key junctions and traffic hotspots.

Parts of an ambitious metro rail project opened to the public in May. The rest of the three-line network expected to be launched in 2020 - well ahead of the tournament.

The network will connect nearly all of Qatar's stadiums, transport hubs and tourist attractions, when it is completed.

FIFA faced a number of negative headlines in recent months including a decision in May to shelve plans for 48 nations to participate in the 2022 contest.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino had pushed to extend the tournament.

In June, former European football president Michel Platini was questioned by French anti-corruption investigators for several hours in relation to the 2010 award of hosting rights to Qatar.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ruthless Serena grabs 100th US Open win as record title nears
Thais pick Supachai as lone striker for qualifer
Neymar and PSG left to pick up pieces as transfer saga ends
Zverev loses at US Open as Nadal faces former champion
[VIDEO] MMA fighters teach the defenseless in Phuket!
Liverpool, Man City cruise as Chelsea flop again
Leclerc perfectly judges maiden win in eomtional Belgian GP
Leclerc dominates Belgian qualifying
Three things we learned from the Premier League
Eyes on the Prize: Ferrari targets first win in Belgium
Hurting Djokovic, slow-starting Federer win at rain-hit US Open
'Fastest woman' racing driver dies trying to break own record
All Blacks name Sonny Bill for World Cup, dump Franks
Nadal rampant at US Open as Thiem, Tsitsipas lead exodus
Vietnam shock Thais in Asean showdown

 

Phuket community
Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

With TM28, TM30, and TM47 the thai authorities know exactly were mr Bullman remains on Phuket, yes? ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Stegee, perhaps they just let the no show up to happen and 'have' now confiscated the bail. ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

In one word,... Phuket Officialdom does not provide beach safety in a way that lost of tourist life ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

How is not having one's passport going to stop you from physically walking across the Malaysian ...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

i imagine one of the conditions of his bail is that he reports to the police and also attends court ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

Nothing new about this. We surfers have been saving tourists and locals for as long as I have been h...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

Now we can see if TM-30,TM-47 ++ works, to se if criminals use it....(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

Am I mistaken, that due to the last coup d'etat, there hasn't been an election for Or Bor To...(Read More)

Norwegian fails to appear in court for charge over killing British tourist

This man should not be given a choice. He killed someone and could do it again. Disgraceful....(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Leases on residential property null upon death of the Lessor. One can certainly add a clause ass...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
HeadStart International School Phuket
MYLANDS
Dan About Thailand

 