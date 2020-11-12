Qatar Airways to reinstate flights to Phuket

PHUKET: Qatar Airways has announced that it will resume two weekly Phuket-Doha flights beginning Dec 4. The airline hopes to increase the service to seven weekly flights from Dec 10, depending on Thai government approval.

tourismtransport

By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 November 2020, 03:40PM

Photo: Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways currently operates 14 weekly Bangkok-Doha flights,

Services to the island will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering 42 flatbed seats in Business Class, and 312 seats in Economy Class, said a release announcing the resumed service.

Flight QR978 will depart Doha at 2:45am and arrive in Phuket at 1:20pm, while return flight QR841 will depart Phuket at 2:10am and arrive in Doha at 5:40am, said the announcement.

“As one of the only global airlines to have maintained a significant schedule throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, Qatar Airways is uniquely positioned to monitor trends in traffic flow and passenger bookings. The airline has scheduled these flights to connect seamlessly via its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport, where Thai passengers can enjoy more flexible travel options. The airline also continues to show its commitment to Thailand, as it marks its 10 years of operation to Phuket,” the release said.

Jared Lee, Qatar Airways’ Vice President of Sales for South East Asia and South Asia Subcontinent, said, “As part of our network rebuilding efforts in the Asia-Pacific region, we are excited to resume operations to Phuket to further provide global connectivity to our Thai passengers.

“This year also marks our 10th year of operations between Phuket and Doha, and we remain committed to the Thai market as we look forward to rolling out more initiatives for Thailand in the months to come.

“Qatar Airways has proven itself to be a responsible and trusted airline during this crisis with excellent hygiene measures where onboard COVID-19 infection rate is at a negligible 0.012%. Thus, making Qatar Airways a very safe and reliable airline. As global entry restrictions ease, we look forward to reinstating more routes as we aim to operate to over 120 destinations by year-end to better connect Thai passengers to the rest of the world.”

Passengers arriving into Thailand were encouraged to check the latest information via https://www.qatarairways.com/en-th/travel-alerts/travel-to-thailand.html for details before booking, as well as from other sources such as the Royal Thai Embassies or Consulates and the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.