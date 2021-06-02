Qatar Airways confirms Phuket flights to resume July 1

PHUKET: Qatar Airways has confirmed that the airline will operate four flights a week from Doha to Phuket starting July 1.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 June 2021, 09:43AM

Photo: Qatar Airways

The route will be operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, offering 22 seats in Business Class and 232 in Economy Class, the airline noted in a release issued yesterday (June 1).

In addition to its 12 flights a week to Bangkok, the airline will operate a total of 16 weekly flights to Thailand “providing connectivity for its passengers travelling from Europe, the Middle East and United States” the release said.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said, “With the resumption of flights to Phuket, Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the recovery of international tourism. We are proud to have led the industry, setting the benchmark for safety, innovation and customer service throughout the pandemic.

“We know many of our customers are eager to get back flying and return to some of their favourite holiday destinations, such as Phuket. Famed for its many exotic beaches, family friendly atmosphere, turquoise waters and delicious local cuisine, Phuket is an ideal destination for a summer getaway. We look forward to working with our partners in Thailand to support the recovery of their tourism sector.”

The Qatar Airways flights will operate as follows starting July 1:

Doha (DOH) to Phuket (HKT) QR 840 departs 02:55 arrives 13:30 (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Phuket (HKT) to Doha (DOH) QR 841 departs 02:30 arrives 05:30 (Monday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday)