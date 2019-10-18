Python found blending in at Freedom Beach house bathroom

PHUKET: A 17-year-old daughter living near Freedom Beach, south of Patong, received a sneaky surprise this morning (Oct 18) when she realised that a hefty python was lurking in her bathroom.

By The Phuket News

Friday 18 October 2019, 06:39PM

The rescue team had the snake bagged in about five minutes. Photo: DDPM-Patong

Mr Nit cradles a kitten that the home, thankful the snake did not find it first. Photo: DDPM-Patong

The snake was only about 1.5 metres long, but rather hefty. Photo: DDPM-Patong

At first the 17-year-old girl did not notice the snake lurking behind the toilet. Photo: DDPM-Patong

Paitoon Ponrop, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Patong Municipality (DDPM-Patong), said his team was called to the house, on Ratprachanukro Rd, at 9am.

“The python was still in the bathroom when we arrived,” he said.

The girl’s father, Mr Nit, 50, explained that his daughter went to use the toilet and at first didn’t notice the snake, whose pattern closely matched the bathroom floor tiles, Mr Paitoon said.

“Then she finally realised that it was a python on the floor behind the toilet and she ran to get her father,” he added.

The team had the snake in hand in less than five minutes, Mr Paitoon said.

“It was about 1.5 meters long, but we are not sure how heavy it was, or what gender it was,” he added.

“I think the snake came into bathroom to take shelter and to look for food because the house is home to dogs and cats, and a kitten. Luckily, the python was found before it ate something,” Mr Paitoon noted.

The snake was later released into the wild near behind the “Tiger Shrine” (Pun Tuao Kong shrine), on Phra Baramee Rd at the top of Patong Hill.

“Anyone who wants our help to have a snake taken away can call us at 076-342600. We’ll come and safely take it away,” Mr Paitoon said.