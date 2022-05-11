tengoku
PWA plants trees to honour King Rama IX

PWA plants trees to honour King Rama IX

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA) organised a tree-planting activity at its office in Kathu to honour King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and inspire love of nature among staff and broader community.

environmentnatural-resources
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 May 2022, 10:20AM

Tree planting at the PWA office in Kathu on May 10. Photo: PWA

The event, led by Phuket PWA Chief Graisorn Mahamad, was held on May 10 at the PWA office, located near Band Wad Reservoir in Kathu. PWA personnel joined their manager in the activity conducted in the name of HM Rama IX.

PWA explained in an announcement on Facebook, that it strives to cultivate and promote awareness among its employees and the broader community as well as inspire love of national forest reserves and willingness to care about them.

Of note, next Friday (May 13) the Phuket provincial authorities will celebrate the National Tree Day with a reforestation activity on Toh Sae Hill (Monkey Hill) in Phuket Town. General public is invited to participate.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The tree planting activity will be held at Wat Kosit Viharn off Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada as well as in the Toh Sae protected forest reserve behind Wat Kosit Viharn and behind Wat Charoen Samanakit (Wat Lang San) off Damrong Rd. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew is expected to take part in the event.

Participants are asked to dress in yellow. Meeting point for general public is set at Channel Seven facilities on Toh Sae Hill. In order to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, participating people should wear masks throughout the activity, pass a body temperature check at registration and clean hands with alcohol dress.

 

