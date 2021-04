PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

PVCPhuket.com presents the Phuket Food Challenge! Are you sick of paying for your meal even though you finished the whole thing? Running now at Lets Meat Phuket Town, Islander Rawai and Aussie Bar Patong you can earn your meal, worth 495 baht, for free! If you can finish your special sausage sandwich in less than 20 minutes! Check out Phuket Food Challenge on Facebook for full details.