Puttita and Sapsiree start defence in style

Badminton

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 January 2020, 10:04AM

Puttita Supajirakul, right, and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in action yesterday. Photo: Bangkok Post

Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai got off to a winning start in the defence of their women’s doubles title at the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters yesterday (Jan 21).

The world No.19 duo, the only Thai champions at last year’s edition, defeated Taiwan’s Cheng Chi-ya and Lee Chih-chen 21-17, 21-16 at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark.

In the second round, the Thais will meet world No.8 Li Wenmei and Zheng Yu of China who beat compatriots Liu Xuanxuan and Xi Yuting 21-17, 21-16 in the opening round.

In today’s action, Ratchanok Intanon will begin her campaign against her Thai compatriot Supanida Katethong, a qualifier.

Seeded second behind Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi this week, Ratchanok is seeking back-to-back titles after her win at the Indonesia Masters on Sunday (Jan 19).

Yamaguchi takes on Malaysia’s Go Jin Wei.

Also in the women’s singles, Pornpawee Chochuwong faces defending champion Fitriani Fitriani of Indonesia, while Busanan Ongbamrungphan meets sixth seed Sung Ji-Hyun of South Korea.

Spain’s Carolina Marin, who lost to Ratchanok in the Jakarta final on Sunday, is up against Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea.

In the men’s singles, China’s Chen Yuqi will play Toby Penty of Britain, while Chinese legend Lin Dan faces Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in the first round.

Sixth seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen, Thailand’s top male player, will meet compatriot Suppanyu Avihingsanon.

The event is being held in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, a former national team player.