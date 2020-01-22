THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Puttita and Sapsiree start defence in style

Puttita and Sapsiree start defence in style

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 22 January 2020, 10:04AM

Puttita Supajirakul, right, and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in action yesterday. Photo: Bangkok Post

Puttita Supajirakul, right, and Sapsiree Taerattanachai in action yesterday. Photo: Bangkok Post

Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai got off to a winning start in the defence of their women’s doubles title at the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters yesterday (Jan 21).

The world No.19 duo, the only Thai champions at last year’s edition, defeated Taiwan’s Cheng Chi-ya and Lee Chih-chen 21-17, 21-16 at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark.

In the second round, the Thais will meet world No.8 Li Wenmei and Zheng Yu of China who beat compatriots Liu Xuanxuan and Xi Yuting 21-17, 21-16 in the opening round.

In today’s action, Ratchanok Intanon will begin her campaign against her Thai compatriot Supanida Katethong, a qualifier.

Seeded second behind Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi this week, Ratchanok is seeking back-to-back titles after her win at the Indonesia Masters on Sunday (Jan 19).

Yamaguchi takes on Malaysia’s Go Jin Wei.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

Also in the women’s singles, Pornpawee Chochuwong faces defending champion Fitriani Fitriani of Indonesia, while Busanan Ongbamrungphan meets sixth seed Sung Ji-Hyun of South Korea.

Spain’s Carolina Marin, who lost to Ratchanok in the Jakarta final on Sunday, is up against Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea.

In the men’s singles, China’s Chen Yuqi will play Toby Penty of Britain, while Chinese legend Lin Dan faces Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in the first round.

Sixth seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen, Thailand’s top male player, will meet compatriot Suppanyu Avihingsanon.

The event is being held in honour of Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya, a former national team player.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Bang Yee’ begins fightback, seeks help from SAT
Ten-man Arsenal hold Chelsea in torrent of Premier League late goals
All aboard for new sports lighting up Tokyo Olympics 2020
Rashford injury may force United’s hand in transfer market
On-song Ratchanok eyes Thailand Masters crown
Gauff, 15, stuns Venus in Australian Open first round
Chiefs, 49ers advance to Super Bowl showdown
Thais question dubious rulings after Saudi defeat
Ratchanok ends lengthy title drought as she edges Marin in Jakarta showdown
10 to watch at the Australian Open tennis
‘Kun’ Agüero the record-breaking silent assassin
War Elephants told not to fear Saudis
Spanish driver Carlos Sainz wins Dakar Rally for third time
Prince Harry oversees Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw
Scottish FA set to ban children from heading balls in training

 

Phuket community
Phuket woman arrested for stealing car she rented to Chinese woman

Hehehe, who on earth leaves belongings worth B108,500 in the car after parking in front of home? Som...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

"This moment a british tourist..." A very "helpful" comment from K. again.Well d...(Read More)

Search for missing kayak couple broadens

We not hear anymore about that Phuket kayak foreign tourists anymore. What about them?...(Read More)

‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

The Bangkok pollution, verbal exported all over the world. A Prime minister with hands in the air: &...(Read More)

‘Thailand’s tourism industry doomed if we don’t embrace nature’, Bensley tells TTF 2020

A very true warning, however Thai Government, including TAT, and silent ordered governors, just go f...(Read More)

Phuket Town residents urged to keep spare water as water-saving measures rolled out

These water shortages could have been corrected over the last 10 years. Decisions were made to not ...(Read More)

Phuket Town residents urged to keep spare water as water-saving measures rolled out

Dangerous air pollution BKK, The PM bounce it back to people. Even say to journalists: " What c...(Read More)

Gold theft killer ‘may be former military’

Gold theft killer may be former military, but not a state official. What nonsense statement is that...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Jor12... so you have seen the "budget," or is it more fake commenting....(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

Hubert, then if K didn't comment then you would have little to read, many of kurt's comments...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie

 